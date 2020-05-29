Quantcast
Georgia Supreme Court justice embarrassed after ‘awful’ video emerges of his nephew threatening to kill Black people

Published

12 mins ago

on

In what many say is an example of a “climate of racism” across the city, police in Decatur, Georgia, are investigating a racist video that was posted online by a teenager, 11Alive reports.

In the video, the Decatur High School student waves a toy gun and seemingly threatens violence against African Americans as people off-camera can be heard laughing.

The video was reported to police Thursday morning by DaVena and Tony Jordan, who have two sons in Decatur schools. The couple wants to know why the teen hasn’t been immediately expelled for making a terroristic threat.

The teen’s mother is an administrator at Decatur High School and his uncle is Georgia Supreme Court justice David Nahmias. In a statement to 11Alive, Nahmias called his nephew’s actions “out of character.”

“I learned late last night about the disgusting video that my nephew made last year when he was 14 years old. Like the rest of my family, I was embarrassed and saddened by it,” the statement read. “It is simply awful and inexcusable, and it does not reflect my family’s values or what we have tried to teach our children about the importance of treating all people with respect and dignity.”

“I love my nephew, and this seems so out of character for him. I do not intend to comment further in a public way about this matter,” he continued.

His mother says her son is not racist.

“He was not making a threat but was inexcusably trying to parody people who make such threats,” Cheryl Nahmias told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Watch 11Alive’s report on the story below:


Breaking Banner

Trump’s quote about shooting looters came from notorious 1960s Miami police chief who waged ‘war’ against ‘hoodlums’

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's threat to start shooting Minneapolis looters was actually not an original quote -- in fact, its origin dates back more than 50 years ago.

In a tweet posted on both the president's and the White House's official Twitter account, Trump warned protesters in Minneapolis that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

As NBC News reports, that phrase was used back in 1967 by Miami police chief Walter Headley, who authorized a violent crackdown in black neighborhoods amid civil unrest.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving customer vows to rip down mask ordinance sign from salon owner’s door

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

An Oklahoma woman recorded herself ripping down a salon's sign notifying customers that masks are mandatory for service.

Carmie Holloway shared the video on her Facebook that shows her leaving Salons by JC and snatching the COVID-19 warning sign from the shop's front door, reported KFOR-TV.

“That is state sponsored propaganda,” Holloway says in the video. “This is an abuse of power. Well, I know it is.”

Continue Reading
 
 
