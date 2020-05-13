Reality TV star charged with fraud after allegedly spending small business stimulus on jewelry

On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced the arrest of a reality TV star who is accused of using federal loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to buy jewelry and other personal luxury items.

According to the press release, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” personality Maurice Fayne, known by the stage name Arkansas Mo, “allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses … and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases.”

NEW: Reality TV star arrested on bank fraud charges "arising from a Paycheck Protection Program loan," DOJ says. "The defendant allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses…and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases." pic.twitter.com/tlcxM5EsFG — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2020

The PPP has been a key part of the coronavirus stimulus package, intended to give small businesses immediate credit to help them continue paying their employees. However, the program has suffered a number of problems, including unclear rules about how to spend the money and several nationwide corporations being inappropriately approved for the loans.