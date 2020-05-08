Quantcast
Recall campaign to remove Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy can proceed: Alaska Supreme Court

Published

46 mins ago

on

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Alaska ruled that the campaign to recall Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy can appear on the ballot, according to KTOO.

“The state Division of Elections, based on advice from Dunleavy’s attorney general Kevin Clarkson, had initially rejected the campaign’s grounds for recall, saying they were legally insufficient,” said the report. “That ruling was reversed in January by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth, and the state appealed Aarseth’s decision to the supreme court. The supreme court’s two-page order Friday did not lay out the legal basis for the justices’ decision beyond simply affirming Aarseth’s ruling, saying that a full opinion would follow.”

The Recall Dunleavy campaign makes four charges against Dunleavy: That he missed the legal deadline to appoint a Palmer Superior Court judge; improperly spent state money on partisan advertisements; tried to undermine separation of powers by vetoing funding for courts that upheld Medicaid funding for abortions; and accidentally vetoed Medicaid funding he had told the legislature he intended to approve.

The decision does not automatically mean the recall vote will be held. Recall Dunleavy will first need to gather enough signatures to qualify. The group already has 30,000 signatures and needs another 41,000, which they intend to gather by mailing recall petition books.

According to Claire Pywell, the campaign manager of Recall Dunleavy, the group will organize signature-gathering events that limit crowd size and enforce social distancing, as a safety precaution.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

NYT needs their entire front-page to demonstrate America’s unemployment catastrophe

Published

1 min ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

America's staggering unemployment crisis was put into context on the front page of Saturday's New York Times.

The newspaper used the entire sixth column to demonstate America's drop in employment in context with a chart running across the top of the front page.

The chart appeared under the banner headline, "U.S. UNEMPLOYMENT IS WORST SINCE DEPRESSION."

A photo of Saturday's front page was posted online by Josh Crutchmer, the newspaper's print planning editor.

saturday's @nytimes front page: u.s. unemployment is worst since depression pic.twitter.com/amsjkY3qnq

2020 Election

Election doomsday 2020: Here’s how scholars fear the Trump-Biden race could go terribly wrong

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

With six months to go until November’s 2020 election, dozens of America’s top legal minds convened to consider what would have been unthinkable before Donald Trump’s presidency. They gathered to brainstorm what could be done to prevent the country from descending into a “civil war-like scenario,” as one participant put it, if Trump and Joe Biden both claim that they won the presidency—and won’t back down.

Their May 4 teleconference parsed a series of nightmare scenarios in the aftermath of the November 3 election that would lead to competing Electoral College results being sent to Congress from battleground states—one issued by a Republican legislature backing Trump, and another issued by the Democratic governor backing Biden.

Breaking Banner

Internet reacts to Ivanka Trump’s assistant testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Really starting to make the rounds’

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

On Friday, first daughter Ivanka Trump's personal assistant reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Although the assistant hasn't had close contact with her for weeks and both she and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have tested negative, it marks even further spread of the virus among White House staff.

Commenters on social media had a number of opinions on the news:

These personnel COVID leaks are remarkable even for this White House https://t.co/rsmRkXYLHr

— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 9, 2020

