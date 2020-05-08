Red states’ budgets are getting clobbered by COVID-19 — despite McConnell’s spin about ‘blue state bailouts’

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has derided calls to aid state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic as “blue state bailouts.”
However, Axios reports that it’s not just states like New York and California that are seeing their budgets clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The publication has published a chart based on data from Urban Institute researcher Lucy Dadayan showing that tax revenues in Missouri, Kansas, and Montana have all collapsed by more than 50 percent, while other deep-red states including Louisiana, Alabama and West Virginia have seen their tax revenues fall by more than 30 percent.
To be sure, blue states such as Massachusetts and Illinois have also seen their revenues collapse by over 40 percent, but there’s no discernable pattern over whether red states or blue states are getting hurt worse by the recession.
“Democratic-leaning cities have seen the highest case and death rates,” Axios writes. “But red and blue states alike are facing serious budget shortfalls. That’s why some Republican senators are getting behind efforts to provide federal dollars to help states balance budgets.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.