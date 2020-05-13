Quantcast
Release of Flynn memo backfires on GOP ‘Obamagate’ pushers as experts point out ‘this was all legal’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s acting spy chief Richard Grenell sent top Republican senators a memo outlining all of the people who may have been involved in the “unmasking” of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, including former Vice President Joe Biden — a clear attempt to boost the president’s “Obamagate” conspiracy theory.

But experts were quick to note that the memo itself blows a huge hole in Trump’s narrative, by showing how Obama administration officials acted completely legally and through proper channels to investigate a national security risk.

