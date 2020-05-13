Release of Flynn memo backfires on GOP ‘Obamagate’ pushers as experts point out ‘this was all legal’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s acting spy chief Richard Grenell sent top Republican senators a memo outlining all of the people who may have been involved in the “unmasking” of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, including former Vice President Joe Biden — a clear attempt to boost the president’s “Obamagate” conspiracy theory.

But experts were quick to note that the memo itself blows a huge hole in Trump’s narrative, by showing how Obama administration officials acted completely legally and through proper channels to investigate a national security risk.

#FLYNN unmasking docs include these key details “Each individual was an authorized recipient of the original report and the unmasking was approved through NSA's standard process..While the principals are identified below, we cannot confirm they saw the unmasked information." pic.twitter.com/vz9W3uHPSz — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 13, 2020

Unmasking U.S. identities in intel reports is a fairly routine process that occurs thousands of times a year and is requested by senior administration officials to better understand the context of intercepted conversations that are being reviewed.https://t.co/M1CdO7m8eA — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 13, 2020

Under US surveillance rules, unmasking an American's identity in a report derived from foreign-intelligence surveillance is routine when necessary to understand (e.g., who was the Russian ambassador talking to?). The NSA did so 10,000 times last year, nearly 17,000 times in 2018. pic.twitter.com/iThs9w15ZN — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 13, 2020

This very document released by ODNI explicitly notes that the people who received the info were authorized to receive it and that the unmasking went through standard NSA procedures. AKA, this was all legal. JUST LIKE I SAID. https://t.co/QwOoRe1OsZ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 13, 2020

To clarify: Obviously, the requests would not be to 'unmask' Flynn specifically, because you wouldn't need to ask if you already knew the redacted name. And the memo by NSA chief Nakasone notes that all the officials were authorized to request an unmasking. https://t.co/d8dwvpZWMX — Blake News (@blakehounshell) May 13, 2020

This is completely and absolutely FALSE. Each of the unmasking requests, as stated clearly by NSADIR, was by authorized persons who provided legal justification for learning identity of US Person who was incidentally picked up in lawful foreign intelligence intercepts. https://t.co/qXpETU07Jl — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 13, 2020

"Unmasking" sounds vaguely sinister but it means intel agents flagged Flynn's suspicious contacts with Russia – which Flynn would later lie to the VP and FBI about, for some reason – and officials found out who he was, with proper approvals and through authorized channels. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) May 13, 2020