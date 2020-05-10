Religion’s hold on Little Richard, rock’s sex-amped founder
New York (AFP) – A ferocious pianist with a madcap rubberband of a voice and bombastic stage personality, Little Richard, who died Saturday at 87, will go down in history as a key architect behind years of rock’s music world dominance.But though his pancake makeup and gaudy costumes oozed sexual ambiguity, Little Richard’s upbringing in the church underwrote his complicated lifelong journey with religion and sexuality.Born Richard Wayne Penniman in the southern US state of Georgia, the performer was raised attending Seventh-day Adventist, Baptist and Holiness churches, where he would linger fo…
Professor apologizes for argument with racial slur caught on video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hours after California State University, Sacramento’s president condemned the behavior of a professor and his wife caught on camera in an “ugly” confrontation with neighbors, the educator apologized for his wife’s use of a racial slur and said she was seeking help for alcohol and drug abuse.The video of associate professor Tim Ford and his wife was initially posted on Facebook May 1 by their neighbor, Mikaela Cobb. The video has been widely circulated online and received thousands of views.In a written statement released Friday afternoon by their Elk Grove-based attorney, ... (more…)
COVID bailout cash goes to big players that have paid millions to settle allegations of wrongdoing
The Trump administration has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in pandemic-related bailouts to health care providers with checkered histories, including a Florida-based cancer center that agreed to pay a $100 million criminal penalty as part of a federal antitrust investigation.At least half of the top 10 recipients, part of a group that received $20 billion in emergency funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, have paid millions in recent years either in criminal penalties or to settle allegations related to improper billing and other practices, a Kaiser Health News review... (more…)