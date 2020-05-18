Quantcast
Connect with us

Reopening of Saint Peter’s marks first step for Italy’s Catholics

Published

1 min ago

on

Rome (AFP) – Saint Peter’s Basilica throws its doors open to visitors on Monday, marking a relative return to normality at the Vatican and beyond in Italy, where most business activity is set to resume.Public masses also resume throughout the predominantly Catholic country after a two-month hiatus, while restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and hairdressers, among other businesses, are all expected to reopen.In the face of much opposition, including from Pope Francis, churches in Rome were shuttered at the beginning of the coronavirus emergency in early March.Most, however, opened shortly thereafte…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Latest Headlines

First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador Amazon tribe

Published

1 min ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Quito (AFP) - The first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in one of Ecuador's indigenous Amazon tribes, the health ministry said Sunday.Waorani organizations -- speaking through the GO Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador (DDHH) -- warned COVID-19's spread could be "catastrophic and highly lethal" for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases.The first case reported in the Waorani tribe is a "pregnant woman, 17 years old, who began to show symptoms on May 4," the ministry said in a statement.She was taken to a hospital in the capital Quito and placed in isolation, the stat... (more…)

Continue Reading

World

For cruise crew members stuck at sea, mental strain is huge

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Miami (AFP) - For the thousands of cruise ship crew members stuck at sea aboard their vessels as the coronavirus crisis unfolds, the situation is psychologically intense, to say the least.For some, it has been too much to bear -- at least three crew members are believed to have taken their own lives, and some fear a major mental health crisis is brewing."Many of us have a lot of stress and anxiety right now, especially with not knowing what the future holds," Ryan Driscoll, a 26-year-old singer on the Seabourn Odyssey, told AFP."We call it Groundhog Day here, the same thing every single day. S... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans spent the weekend lobbying Trump to kill funding for World Health Organization during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

9 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attempt to dodge responsibility for the impact of the coronavirus has prompted blame pointed at China and the World Health Organization. In the middle of a global pandemic, Trump is leaning toward canceling 100 percent of the WHO's funding.

On Friday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson obtained a "leaked document" he said showed Trump was "on the brink of resuming U.S. funding of the World Health Organization."

According to a report from Axios, Trump was nearly convinced to restore partial funding for the WHO, given the need for the world to work together to fight COVID-19. Trump, however, is vacillating between most options. Three sources said he was ready to kill the future funding, while another source said the decision was still fluid.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image