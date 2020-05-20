Reporter clashes with Kayleigh McEnany after she refuses to explain why Trump thinks Michigan is breaking the law

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fumbled trying to answer questions about what law states are breaking by sending out ballot applications.
“Again, I’d reference you to the campaign, these are ballot questions and I’d reference you to the campaign on that,” said McEnany.
“He’s the president,” the reporter quipped back. “That’s not a campaign question that’s about the president of the United States saying a state broke the law.”
From the early days of the Trump White House, the staff told press that Trump’s Twitter account were official White House statements from the president. If that is true, then McEnany shouldn’t have any conflict answering the question.
At the same time, only a president, not a candidate, can threaten to use the power of his office to withhold funds to a state as a quid pro quo.
Watch the McEnany in the exchange below:
