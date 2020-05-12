Republican claims people will be forced to wear masks in the shower if ‘Heroes Act’ passes

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) attempted to create fear and uncertainty over the “Heroes Act” coronavirus stimulus during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) unveiled the bill on Tuesday.

The pillars of the #HeroesAct are based on the bipartisan bills already passed by the Congress to combat the coronavirus. We must continue to put #FamiliesFirst. pic.twitter.com/qV9KCgixxD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 13, 2020

But Kennedy worried the bill would force people to wear Personal Protective Equipment while showing.

“Her bill would turn over all of our public safety decisions, or most of them, to [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration] OSHA,” he argued. “Which will probably, promptly, require all of us to abide by OSHA rules.”

“I don’t want to have to wear a face mask in the shower, that’s the sort of stuff that OSHA promulgates every day,” he claimed.

Kennedy did not list an example of the federal government having imposed workplace safety rules that required people to shower with masks in their homes.

