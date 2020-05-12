Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican claims people will be forced to wear masks in the shower if ‘Heroes Act’ passes

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) attempted to create fear and uncertainty over the “Heroes Act” coronavirus stimulus during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) unveiled the bill on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Kennedy worried the bill would force people to wear Personal Protective Equipment while showing.

“Her bill would turn over all of our public safety decisions, or most of them, to [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration] OSHA,” he argued. “Which will probably, promptly, require all of us to abide by OSHA rules.”

“I don’t want to have to wear a face mask in the shower, that’s the sort of stuff that OSHA promulgates every day,” he claimed.

Kennedy did not list an example of the federal government having imposed workplace safety rules that required people to shower with masks in their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump shredded for ‘obsessing’ over his former adviser’s federal case in the middle of a pandemic

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist David Von Drehle excoriated President Donald Trump for "obsessing" over the federal case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"President Trump’s supporters are tired of the attention given to the novel coronavirus pandemic. I hear this from my email inbox and see it on the websites catering to those voices," wrote Von Drehle. "I find this odd, given that the president frequently assures us that his leadership during this public health crisis has been exemplary, 10 out of 10, the best in the world. And don’t take his word for it; Vice President Pence and deputy president Jared Kushner agree."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal judge in Michael Flynn prosecution tells DOJ the case isn’t over yet

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

In a surprising move in an unprecedented case, Judge Emmett Sullivan issued a new order Tuesday night in the case against Michael Flynn. Although the Justice Department has moved to withdraw its charges against former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, the judge said he wants to present an opportunity that may allow for other parties to weigh in on the matter.

"Given the current posture of this case, the court anticipates that individuals and organizations will seek leave of the Court to file amicus curiae briefs," the judge said in his order. These so-called "friend of the court" briefs can come from third parties not affected by the case but who are participating "only for the benefit of the Court."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Whitesplaining’: Donald Trump Jr criticized for saying that calling out racism ‘diminishes the effect of real racism’

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. took to the airwaves Tuesday to defend his father after Monday's disastrous press conference. President Donald Trump was highly criticized for appearing to make a racist accusation against an American White House reporter for CBS News who is of Asian descent.

Claiming he was "disgusted" by CBS News's Weijia Jiang, Trump Jr. told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "apparently the reporter's Asian so she says, 'Why are you asking me?'"

As he mimicked her he closed his eyes, almost squinting.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image