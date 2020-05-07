Republican Jim Jordan placed on coronavirus oversight committee after opposing its creation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) came out against the coronavirus oversight committee headed by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), saying that he thinks it is some kind of conspiracy against President Donald Trump. But Cleveland.com reported, Jordan is joining the committee he opposes anyway.

“This is just one more attempt by the Democrats to go after the president,” declared Jordan, saying that there are eight different committees set up to oversee the disbursement of several trillion dollars in federal stimulus responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The House Government Reform and Oversight Committee was set up as “a very bipartisan initiative to stop waste, fraud and abuse, price-gouging, profiteering and the rest,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said. It has nothing to do with the Trump administration’s failed response to the pandemic.

“We must make sure that the historic investment of taxpayer dollars made in the CARES Act is being used wisely and efficiently to help those in need, not be exploited by profiteers and price-gougers,” Pelosi also said.

Despite not having a grasp on the purpose of the committee and already generating conspiracy theories about it, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) named Jordan to the post.

Jordan has also refused to wear a mask, saying that he was “social distancing” from people.

“It’s obviously not a sign of bravery not to wear a mask,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). “It’s a sign of irresponsibility towards other people because when we wear a mask, we’re protecting them. When they don’t wear a mask, they’re not protecting us.”

The other members appointed to the committee include GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Andy Barr (R-KY), John Curtis (R-UT), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Darin LaHood (R-IL), Mike Gallagher (R-WI), John Joyce (R-PA), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Denver Riggleman (R-VA), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Chris Stewart (R-UT) and Michael Waltz (R-FL).

McCarthy explained that Republicans will be focusing more on the conspiracy theory that China caused the virus.

Republicans appointed to more than 10 House committees, “will be looking at a wide range of China-related issues, including influence operations targeting the [United States], including our universities, think tanks and media outlets; economic threats to our government and our allies; efforts to gain a technological advantage; and [China’s] role in the origin and spread of COVID-19,” said McCarthy, according to Politico.

