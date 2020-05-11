Quantcast
Republicans are gearing up for Tea Party 2.0 because they think Trump is doomed to lose: Columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

Despite the immense need, Republicans appear uninterested in passing a second round of coronavirus stimulus — and many are beginning to demand that if one is passed, it be accompanied by savage government cuts to prevent deficit spending.

Writing for The Washington Post, columnist Paul Waldman argued this signifies a key shift: Republicans are no longer confident President Donald Trump can win a second term — and are planning to go into an obstructionist, tea party style posture in anticipation of an imminent Democratic presidency.

“As every conservative knows, if you’re worried about deficits, you want a thriving economy,” wrote Waldman. “Getting that economy back on its feet as quickly and strongly as possible will not only bring down the deficit over the long term, it’s also the only thing that will avoid a political disaster in November. So spend, spend, spend. In our fantasy land, that’s what every Republican would want to do right now. But it’s not. And the fact that Republicans don’t want to do this raises the possibility that at least some of them are starting to view Trump as a lost cause.”

“We won’t be able to turn the economy back on like a light switch,” wrote Waldman. “There are untold numbers of businesses that can hang on for a few weeks or months after their customers disappeared, but many have already closed their doors or will soon. There are ripple effects across the economy, in sectors such as real estate and energy. We don’t know how long it will be until people feel comfortable flying and going to movies and eating out — but if you think it’ll all happen in the next couple of months, you’re almost certainly fooling yourself.”

“This is something that Republicans, like everyone else, are coming to understand. So some of them may be looking ahead to when Trump is no longer president,” wrote Waldman. “That means, perhaps above all, resuming the deficit fear-mongering that was such an effective tool to hamstring Barack Obama’s presidency. It also means adjusting their policy and spending agenda to the defensive. They aren’t bothering to talk much about new tax cuts or anything else they’d like to pass. Instead, the focus is shifting to cutbacks and constraints.”

“It’s not that there’s no sincere sentiment underneath the Republican reticence to do too much to save the economy. Republicans are genuinely fearful that people will be too thankful if government helps them too much and that the crisis will make the passage of stronger safety-net programs more likely in the future,” wrote Waldman. “But if you thought Trump could still win, your best move would be to give the economy the biggest short-term boost possible with massive government spending, then worry about cutting it back later. Doing nothing now, even if you’re planning to promote cuts in a year or two, suggests only that you think the Trump presidency is all but a lost cause.”

You can read more here.

Elon Musk announces he will defy stay-at-home order — and dares California to arrest him

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would be reopening his Tesla plant "against Alameda County rules."

He added that he will join his employees on the production line and demanded that if the state of California makes arrests, it should only be of him.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Trump says he is requiring everyone in the White House to wear a mask — even though he won’t wear one himself

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

At Monday's press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked if he was behind the order requiring everyone at the White House to wear a mask. He confirmed that he was.

However, this stands in contrast to the president's ongoing refusal to wear a mask himself.

Trump and some of his senior officials have given variable explanations for their unwillingness to wear masks — one common argument being that they are being tested repeatedly and have a clean bill of health. However, some reports suggest that Trump is afraid being seen wearing a mask in public could hurt his re-election chances.

‘I don’t think the system broke down’: Trump denies any problems as multiple White House staffers test positive

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

At Monday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked how the system broke down such that three people in the White House could test positive.

Trump's response was to deny that there was any problem. "I don't think the system broke down," he said.

"We have a lot of people that work here," Trump continued. "Because we're running a country ... we have a lot of people coming in and out." He added that because all the people who visit the Oval Office directly are tested, "I felt no vulnerability whatsoever."

He reiterated that the government has "great capability" to test people with "incredible machines."

