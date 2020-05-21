Republicans confirm Trump’s 5th Director of National Intelligence – loyalist who called for investigating Obama
Senate Republicans have just confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to become the next Director of National Intelligence, one year after President Donald Trump nominated him to great outrage, and was forced to withdraw his nomination after it was revealed he had lied about his resume and amid bipartisan concerns he would politicize intelligence.
Ratcliffe has called for investigations into the Obama administration, including into Hillary Clinton, and has denounced Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s attack on the 2016 election that put Donald Trump in the White House.
He becomes the fifth official to head the Office of Director of National Intelligence, although only Trump’s second actual DNI – he has had three “acting” DNIs, including the current acting Director, Richard Grenell.
Ratcliffe’s nomination and confirmation is technically illegal. Federal law says, “Any individual nominated for appointment as Director of National Intelligence shall have extensive national security expertise.” By all accounts, Ratcliffe does not.
The DNI is a Cabinet-level official who sits at the very top of the entire Intelligence Community, serving as the head of the 17 federal agencies that comprise it. They also serve as the President’s chief advisor on national security, and produce the top-secret President’s Daily Brief (PDB).
Thursday’s vote was 49-44. Ratcliffe received more “no” votes than any DNI nominee since the position was created 15 years ago.
Embattled Maine Senator Susan Collins was among the Republicans who voted to confirm. No Republican voted against, no Democrat voted for.
Democrats and Independents who did not vote were Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Patty Murray of Washington, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
COVID-19
COVID-19: Neglected by government, Amazon tribes turn to traditional medicine
With the Covid-19 pandemic taking a heavy toll on Brazil’s Amazonas state, some Amazon tribes are turning to traditional medicine to treat the illness amid what they say is a lack of help from the country’s government.
Using ingredients including tree bark, mango peel mint and honey, as well as knowledge passed down through generations, members of the Sateré Mawé say their concoctions are effective against the virus.
"We have treated all the symptoms we have been experiencing with homemade remedies,” community leader André Sateré Mawé told AFP.
‘Positively stupid’: Trump sparks confusion over his COVID-19 test results
President Donald Trump fumbled his explanation for whether he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The president told reporters Thursday that he had "tested very positively" for the potentially deadly virus, but then tried to clear up that he was not infected with COVID-19.
"I tested very positively in another sense," Trump told reporters. "So this morning, I tested positively toward negative, right? So, no, I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it -- positively toward the negative."