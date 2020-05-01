Quantcast
Republicans defend pawn shop that was fined $60,000 for defying state lockdown

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the GOP is uniting in defense of Diane Rowe, a gun and pawn shop owner in Grants, New Mexico who was fined $60,000 for defying a lockdown order.

The New Mexico GOP decried the fine as “a violation of Rowe’s civil rights and constitutional rights and another unjust action against businesses trying to survive.”

“The New Mexico Department of Health has the authority to enforce emergency public health orders by issuing a civil penalty of $5,000 per day on the third or subsequent warning, according to an April news release from state police,” reported Michael Gerstein. “State police spokesman Dusty Francisco said the pawn shop was issued a cease and desist order April 14 and a citation to appear in court April 27 after the store remained open during that time.”

“Rowe argues the fine should have been issued only after the third warning, and she claims she was issued only two before receiving a hefty penalty charging her for days the store remained open before the citation,” continued the report. “Rowe said she believes she should have been fined from the point following her second citation, which was Monday. She added that she believes the $60,000 penalty is ‘clearly just retaliation’ for ‘standing up for my rights.'”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump’s support for the Michigan lockdown protesters is a ploy to ‘normalize white violence’: Columnist

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, writing for Deadspin, Donovan Dooley laid out why President Donald Trump's expressions of support for the armed quarantine protesters in states like Michigan is so dangerous: He is, Dooley argued, fundamentally seeking to "normalize white violence."

"On Thursday, hundreds of people carrying firearms descended on Michigan’s state capitol building to protest Governor Gretchen Whitner’s stay at home order extension to May 15," wrote Dooley. "A move that was seemingly constructed to intimidate lawmakers to lift safety restrictions on a state that has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. As of Thursday, Michigan had reported nearly 3,800 deaths in total and 119 deaths on Wednesday alone."

Continue Reading

Steve Mnuchin forced to ask heavily-endowed elite prep schools to return loans meant for small businesses

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is trying to get elite preparatory schools with large endowments to return Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that were intended for small businesses as part of the coronavirus stimulus program.

"Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a post on Twitter, instructed wealthy schools that had accepted the loans to give them back," reported Ben Protess and David McCabe. "'It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments' have taken the loans, he said. 'They should return them.'"

Continue Reading
 

Alternet 2020

Here’s how Democrats could have avoided the #MeToo scandal dogging their presumptive 2020 nominee

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary race started out as the most diverse in American history: Multiple women, multiple candidates of color and even the first significant gay candidate. For a while, it even seemed like one of those candidates who didn't fit the typical straight-white-guy male might win. Sen. Kamala Harris of California opened her campaign with a huge rally on MLK Day in 2019 that created a lot of buzz. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, bolstered by a series of strong debate performances, overtook Joe Biden and led the polls in late summer and fall. When primary voting started, both former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota did better than expected, creating at least a momentary sense that either one could win.

Continue Reading
 
 
