‘Republicans for Biden’ movement organizing to take down Donald Trump: ‘It’s going to take off’
The 2020 presidential campaigns may not be holding rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are moves being made behind the scenes that could have a major impact on the race.
One dynamic that has already clearly rattled President Donald Trump is “Never Trump” Republicans attacking him from the right.
This week, Trump repeatedly lashed out at the activists behind The Lincoln Project, who are long-time GOP operatives whose “Mourning in America” ad spread virally online.
📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.
There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020
Now, according to a new report in The Daily Beast, there are efforts underway to organize a more formal “Republicans for Biden” effort.
“Interviews with several of the most prominent NeverTrump Republicans reveal that for now, the nascent effort is loosely defined and could ultimately take a variety of forms. But preliminary talks about messaging, engagement, leadership, and roll out are starting to be broadly sketched out,” The Beast reported, citing “sources directly familiar with the matter.”
One former top GOP official summarized the situation.
“I’ve had several conversations with people who have approached me. It’s going to take off, it’s going to happen,” the former official told The Beast. “The question is to what degree and form it does.”
The Beast also reported on who may be involved.
“Among the GOP’s more ardent anti-Trump faction, several names came up in conversation when asked who could theoretically have a role in an outside political entity, which would not be allowed under campaign finance laws to coordinate with the campaign directly. Those names include former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Wisconsin-based political analyst Charlie Sykes, conservative media giant Bill Kristol, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, longtime campaign operative Steve Schmidt, former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL), and columnist Mona Charen, among others,” The Beast reported.
Scoop: When @JoeBiden recently said there are “major” Rs forming “Republicans for Biden" no one noticed at the time.
Turns out, he wasn't lying. There's indeed a brewing effort behind-the-scenes to get something tangible off the ground.
w/ @HunterMw https://t.co/0nvHy8yUJx
— Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 10, 2020
2020 Election
Brits use R.E.M. to mock Trump for ‘losing’ his civilians: ‘Oh no, I’ve said too much’
In 1991, the American alternative rock band R.E.M. released the hit song "Losing My Religion."
Nearly 30 years later, the song was used by the British website Joe in a viral video that has been seen over a half a million times.
"That's me and corona," the song began. "That's me in the spotlight abusing my position."
"Trying to blame Chinese flu. And I don't care if you have caught it," the song continued. "Oh no, I've said too much -- f*cked it up."
"I thought that I heard you coughing. I thought that I heard you wheeze. I think I let the old folks die," the song ended.
2020 Election
‘Not everyone is losing in this pandemic’: Joy Reid notes 9 wealthy Americans who are getting richer during coronavirus
Over 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance in the last two months, raising the official unemployment rate to 14.7%.
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid noted a post by Warren Gunnels showing that the eight richest men in America have increased their wealth by over $6 billion dollars -- in one day.
The list included Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Steve Ballmer.
"Not everyone is losing in this pandemic," Reid noted.
But she added her own name: Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.
https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1259221915748708353
2020 Election
Trump is in ‘serious trouble and so is his party’ as their approval numbers collapse: Analyst
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "Weekends," Democratic strategist Ed Kilgore suggested that President Donald Trump could ultimately meet the same political fate as Herbert Hoover — and take down the rest of the Republican Party in the process.
"You write that both Republican presidents, Hoover and Trump, are similar, in that both came to the White House never serving in the military, never have been elected office, both possessing great personal health, holding themselves in high esteem, but their family backgrounds and their personal character are quite different," said host Alex Witt. "Explain the differences."