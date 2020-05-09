‘Republicans for Biden’ movement organizing to take down Donald Trump: ‘It’s going to take off’

The 2020 presidential campaigns may not be holding rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are moves being made behind the scenes that could have a major impact on the race.

One dynamic that has already clearly rattled President Donald Trump is “Never Trump” Republicans attacking him from the right.

This week, Trump repeatedly lashed out at the activists behind The Lincoln Project, who are long-time GOP operatives whose “Mourning in America” ad spread virally online.

ADVERTISEMENT

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

Now, according to a new report in The Daily Beast, there are efforts underway to organize a more formal “Republicans for Biden” effort.

“Interviews with several of the most prominent NeverTrump Republicans reveal that for now, the nascent effort is loosely defined and could ultimately take a variety of forms. But preliminary talks about messaging, engagement, leadership, and roll out are starting to be broadly sketched out,” The Beast reported, citing “sources directly familiar with the matter.”

One former top GOP official summarized the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve had several conversations with people who have approached me. It’s going to take off, it’s going to happen,” the former official told The Beast. “The question is to what degree and form it does.”

The Beast also reported on who may be involved.

“Among the GOP’s more ardent anti-Trump faction, several names came up in conversation when asked who could theoretically have a role in an outside political entity, which would not be allowed under campaign finance laws to coordinate with the campaign directly. Those names include former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Wisconsin-based political analyst Charlie Sykes, conservative media giant Bill Kristol, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, longtime campaign operative Steve Schmidt, former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL), and columnist Mona Charen, among others,” The Beast reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scoop: When @JoeBiden recently said there are “major” Rs forming “Republicans for Biden" no one noticed at the time. Turns out, he wasn't lying. There's indeed a brewing effort behind-the-scenes to get something tangible off the ground. w/ @HunterMw https://t.co/0nvHy8yUJx — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) May 10, 2020