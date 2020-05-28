‘Resisting suffocation is not resisting arrest’: Ex-prosecutor explains why police defense in George Floyd killing won’t fly
On CNN Thursday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates explained why police cannot use the defense the George Floyd was “resisting arrest” to excuse his death.
“If these officers can prove there was some kind of resistance at some point, might that complicate the task of the Hennepin County attorney, were he to bring charges?” asked anchor Jake Tapper.
“It’s a consideration, but it would not be a full explanation or defense of behavior,” said Coates. “Resisting suffocation is not resisting arrest. Let me be clear with that. The code and the policy of the police officers is that they have to use only the amount of force necessary to repel a force against them. This is a man on his stomach, handcuffed behind his back, gasping for air, calling out for help and saying he cannot breathe.”
“And following the shooting death of Jamar Clark just a few years ago in Minneapolis, the actual policy manual of the PD department in Minneapolis changed to then require a duty to intervene. Fellow officers who were looking at their colleagues viewing the use of force, and if the amount of force being used was either excessive or no longer necessary to restrain someone, then they had a duty to intervene. Hence, the probably rapid firing of the other officers who were on the scene.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Resisting suffocation is not resisting arrest’: Ex-prosecutor explains why police defense in George Floyd killing won’t fly
On CNN Thursday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates explained why police cannot use the defense the George Floyd was "resisting arrest" to excuse his death.
"If these officers can prove there was some kind of resistance at some point, might that complicate the task of the Hennepin County attorney, were he to bring charges?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.
"It's a consideration, but it would not be a full explanation or defense of behavior," said Coates. "Resisting suffocation is not resisting arrest. Let me be clear with that. The code and the policy of the police officers is that they have to use only the amount of force necessary to repel a force against them. This is a man on his stomach, handcuffed behind his back, gasping for air, calling out for help and saying he cannot breathe."
CNN
Saint Paul police chief condemns tactics used on George Floyd: ‘We’re here to serve — not choke people!’
Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell told CNN's Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow on Thursday that he's showing his officers footage from George Floyd's death as an example of how not to handle a suspect.
In particular, Axtell told the CNN hosts that all of the officers in his department said that the actions of the officers in Minneapolis to Floyd were completely unacceptable.
"Every police officer that I know that I interacted with yesterday in the city of Saint Paul, there was not one who felt that what they observed on that video in Minneapolis was in any way, shape, or form acceptable police behavior," he said. "It is disgusting, it is dehumanizing, it is something that absolutely has to stop."
CNN
‘Don’t be a sucker’: CNN’s Cuomo begs viewers not to let Trump’s antics distract from the horror of COVID deaths
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo warned viewers not to be taken in by President Donald Trump's distraction tactics — and instead focus on the loss of human life from the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a sad night. I don't know any other way to put it," said Cuomo. "I don't even like that the music's playing, to be honest. It's just three months. We've lost a hundred thousand lives. Do you need band music to tell you it's something urgent?"
"We were told this pandemic would magically disappear without any real trouble. A couple dozen cases," said Cuomo. "Today, did you hear what our president, Donald John Trump, said to calm and reassure our nerves, that we will do everything we can to keep us safe as we reopen and that he will make it his life's focus because that what a president does? Did you hear him say that? Me either. Not a damn word from Trump as this country is just struggling to get our heads and our hearts, let alone our hands around processing such loss so quickly. Suddenly he is now at a loss. Not even a tweet."