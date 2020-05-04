‘Results may be catastrophic’: Concerns grow as Trump shuns global cooperation on Covid-19 treatment
“Trump’s refusal to participate in a coordinated global effort to respond to COVID19 is the 21st century equivalent of the U.S. not joining the League of Nations.”
Critics warn that President Donald Trump’s spurning of international cooperation on Covid-19 could result in disaster and set back efforts to cure the disease even as the president promised in a town hall with Fox News Sunday that the U.S. would have a vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of the year.
As Politico reported, Trump’s approach to vaccine development is raising alarm among international diplomats and advocates who fear the White House’s rejection of cooperative efforts hints at a future stance that will emphasize competing with other countries for a vaccine rather than ensuring one is available for everyone in the world.
“You would think that, based on the past, that the U.S. would be a galvanizing, lead element in pushing for transparency and early planning,” Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Politico. “I don’t think that’s true in this administration.”
According to Politico:
The Trump administration’s apparent lack of interest in cooperation has alarmed global health officials and diplomats as they seek to end a pandemic that has disabled economies and killed more than 240,000 people worldwide. The concerns are only deepening as President Donald Trump and his aides squabble with China and the WHO over the origins of the virus.
The fear is that Trump will be content with allowing the race to develop and distribute the vaccine to devolve into a global contest—and that poorer countries will be left behind in the rush to procure doses. In essence: that the president’s “America First” view of world affairs as an atavistic scramble for power will lead to unnecessary suffering and death.
Vaccinating the world’s population againt the disease is expected to cost upwards of $20 billion for what European leaders described as a “unique global public good of the 21st century.”
On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that the U.S. would have a vaccine available for the country’s population by the end of the year, a timeline that is not shared by the nation’s top health officials.
Attorney Max Kennerly, an outspoken critic of the president, noted on Twitter that Trump’s prior moves on vaccine development don’t stir much confidence, particularly the firing of vaccine expert Dr. Rick Bright in April after the Health and Human Services (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) director resisted efforts by Trump to promote untested coronavirus treatments.
“The Trump admin already botched the development and use of viral testing, gave blanket authorization for the use of poorly-performing antibody tests, and recently removed Dr. Bright as head of BARDA at HHS,” tweeted Kennerly. “There’s no limit to how badly they can screw up a vaccine.”
The president’s rejection of international cooperation, said the Center for a New American Security’s Ilan Goldberg, could be a move with ramifications on a world-historic scale.
“Trump’s refusal to participate in a coordinated global effort to respond to COVID19 is the 21st century equivalent of the U.S. not joining the League of Nations,” said Goldberg. “The results may be catastrophic.”
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show
Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.
Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.
“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”
Breaking Banner
White House says it doesn’t believe Trump administration estimates that daily death toll will double
The White House on Monday cautioned against believing reports put out by its own administration that say the daily coronavirus death toll could double.
According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's administration is projecting "about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1."
"The projections, based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now," the Times reported.
Breaking Banner
GOP House leader splits with McConnell and warns of a coronavirus ‘flare-up’ when Congress returns to DC
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused the offer from President Donald Trump for a rapid testing machine for elected officials as they return to Washington. The leaders want to avoid taking critical resources from others who need them, they said in a joint statement over the weekend.
But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn't agree, according to Politico.
“I do believe it would be critical to have the testing here because there will be a flare-up. Remember how many people from other parts of the country come to this location,” McCarthy said.