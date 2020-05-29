Quantcast
Rick Wilson: ‘Predator’ Trump sees Twitter as easy prey in his ‘war against free speech’

Published

1 min ago

on

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson has written a new column for The Daily Beast where he outlines how President Donald Trump’s war with Twitter is actually an opening salvo in what he describes as a “war against free speech.”

Wilson argues that Trump believed initially that he could easily force Twitter to back down from its decision to add a link to fact checks about mail-in voting to one of his incendiary tweets claiming that mail-in voting is part of a conspiracy to steal elections.

“A president completely out of control, abusing government power to achieve his political ends and desperate to prevent any check on his colossal Niagara Falls of bullshit, is about to make Twitter an object lesson, the first trophy in Trump’s expanding war against free speech,” Wilson writes. “Trump sees a soft, easy target and, like all predators, moves in.”

Later in the piece, Wilson gives advice to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for remaining steadfast and not backing down to the president.

“Jack, you don’t strike me as a guy who’s been in a lot of bar fights, but brother, you’re in one now,” he writes. “Take this lying down, give in one inch to his threats, and he will never stop coming at you. This is the lesson of all bullies: Punch back. Defy them. Get back on your feet and never, ever give an inch. Throw armies of litigators at the problem. Suspend his ass for a couple days and watch him screech.”

In summation, writes Wilson, Dorsey’s attitude should be, “F*ck me? No, f*ck you, Mr. President.”

Read the whole column here.

