Rick Wilson taunts Mitch McConnell to obey Trump and go after Obama — then watch it blow up in his face

Longtime Republican strategist Rick Wilson explained why it would be disastrous for the Republican-controlled Senate to investigate former President Barack Obama.

Trump has been publicly pressuring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to investigate the conspiracy theory that Trump calls “Obamagate.”

Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this! @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/PplfqTJdHc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

“McConnell most certainly does not want to launch the Molly Hemingway/Donald Trump/Maga Horde idea to drag Obama and his administration before the Senate to investigate them over ‘Obamagate.’ Even Trump doesn’t really want it. It’s provocation and boob bait for his cult,” Wilson said.

Wilson suggested it could harm Republicans in running for reelection in 2020, specifically naming Susan Collins (R-ME), Martha McNally (R-AZ), Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“Potential downsides are enormous. Trump allies in the Senate chasing their dicks while we’re in the middle of Great Depression 2 and COVID is a terrible look, Collins, McSally, Gardner, and even Tillis in the line of fire when none of them can afford it,” Wilson explained.

“What could go wrong? Sworn testimony on live TV from people who can recapitulate the story of Flynn, Trump, Russia?” he wrote. “You might as well bring Obama to the stand, right? Nothing could possibly blow up in your face doing that, right, Mitch?”

Read Wilson’s full analysis:

2/ Potential downsides are enormous. Trump allies in the Senate chasing their dicks while we’re in the middle of Great Depression 2 and COVID is a terrible look, Collins, McSally, Gardner, and even Tillis in the line of fire when none of them can afford it. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 16, 2020

4/ You might as well bring Obama to the stand, right? Nothing could possibly blow up in your face doing that, right, Mitch? it doesn’t matter if you lose your majority as long as Trump doesn’t tweet mean things about you, right? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 16, 2020

6/ … have conditioned then to hate one thing more than Democrats or brown people. The worst possible enemy in their mind is a Republican who doesn’t obey trumps wishes. How long can even the strongest Republican hold off the Foxslaught? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 16, 2020

