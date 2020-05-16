Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Wilson taunts Mitch McConnell to obey Trump and go after Obama — then watch it blow up in his face

Published

10 mins ago

on

Longtime Republican strategist Rick Wilson explained why it would be disastrous for the Republican-controlled Senate to investigate former President Barack Obama.

Trump has been publicly pressuring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to investigate the conspiracy theory that Trump calls “Obamagate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“McConnell most certainly does not want to launch the Molly Hemingway/Donald Trump/Maga Horde idea to drag Obama and his administration before the Senate to investigate them over ‘Obamagate.’ Even Trump doesn’t really want it. It’s provocation and boob bait for his cult,” Wilson said.

Wilson suggested it could harm Republicans in running for reelection in 2020, specifically naming Susan Collins (R-ME), Martha McNally (R-AZ), Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Potential downsides are enormous. Trump allies in the Senate chasing their dicks while we’re in the middle of Great Depression 2 and COVID is a terrible look, Collins, McSally, Gardner, and even Tillis in the line of fire when none of them can afford it,” Wilson explained.

“What could go wrong? Sworn testimony on live TV from people who can recapitulate the story of Flynn, Trump, Russia?” he wrote. “You might as well bring Obama to the stand, right? Nothing could possibly blow up in your face doing that, right, Mitch?”

Read Wilson’s full analysis:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Rick Wilson taunts Mitch McConnell to obey Trump and go after Obama — then watch it blow up in his face

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Longtime Republican strategist Rick Wilson explained why it would be disastrous for the Republican-controlled Senate to investigate former President Barack Obama.

Trump has been publicly pressuring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to investigate the conspiracy theory that Trump calls "Obamagate."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1261685767312740353

"McConnell most certainly does not want to launch the Molly Hemingway/Donald Trump/Maga Horde idea to drag Obama and his administration before the Senate to investigate them over 'Obamagate.' Even Trump doesn’t really want it. It’s provocation and boob bait for his cult," Wilson said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Slow moving coup’: Outrage after Trump quietly fires State Department inspector general

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Democratic lawmakers and progressives erupted with anger after President Donald Trump on Friday night quietly removed the State Department's Inspector general from his post, the latest example of the White House's hostility to oversight and investigation.

"What checks and balances do we have left?" wondered journalist Andrew Kimmel. "The slow-moving coup continues to successfully—and quite easily—rid itself of any and all roadblocks."

If you went to bed early 🙋🏼‍♂️ you missed another dismissal of another independent government watchdog. This time, it's State Department Inspector General Steve Linick...https://t.co/oUirsklEma

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Supreme Court election year vacancy ‘would be different’ this time from Merrick Garland: Lindsey Graham

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview airing Sunday that the public should not expect a vacancy on the Supreme Court to remain open this election year, despite what happened last time.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told journalist Greta Van Susteren that 2020 presents a different situation than in 2016 when Merrick Garland's nomination languished ahead of the election when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) denied then-President Barack Obama the opportunity to replace Justice Antonin Scalia upon Scalia's death. President Donald Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to the seat in 2017.

Continue Reading
 
 