Robomedic is the droid Antwerp hospital was looking for
When Belgian patients fear they have caught coronavirus and head to Antwerp University Hospital, the first face they see isn’t a masked triage nurse — but a one-eyed vaguely humanoid robot.
The device, built by Belgian-firm Zorabots, greets arrivals and reads a QR code — a digital signature — provided after the patients fill out a questionnaire, online or at a kiosk.
It takes their temperature and makes sure they are wearing a mask correctly, before gauging the likelihood and severity of infection and directing them to the appropriate part of the clinic.
It’s not a diagnosis, but it’s a helpful first stage, and it minimises human staff contact with potentially infection patients before they are admitted.
“If the patient or visitor has a temperature or a mask that is not correctly worn, the screen will show: ‘You have a problem, you can not go into the hospital like that’,” said Dr Michael Vanmechelen.
“You have to check with an employee of the hospital nearby. So the robot is never going to work alone, it’s always in support of an employee who works there,” he explained.
Fabrice Goffin, joint-CEO of Zorabots, explained the thinking behind the android assistant, and explained why its interface — with a mask detecting sensor — is better than a touchscreen at the door.
“Now we are at the reopening after confinement, with a mass of people who will have to be checked,” he said.
Not only can the robot check if a prospective patient has a temperature, one of the signs of the fast-spreading disease, but “the plus of this robot is that it can detect whether people are wearing a mask.”
Belgium has suffered one of the highest per capita tolls of the novel coronavirus in the world, with more than 9,000 dead, but the country is cautiously emerging from a nationwide lockdown.
Schools have partially reopened, along with many shops and businesses, under strict social-distancing rules, and streets and parks are crowded, but bars, restaurants and entertainment venues remain shut.
© 2020 AFP
Don’t let Trump divert you with his Twitter attack and call to violence
In his latest bids to override our Constitution, wannabe dictator Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday attacking First Amendment rights on social media and then called for state violence against people suspected of committing property crimes.
In doing so, Trump diverted news coverage from the significant news of the day -- his incompetent handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his encouragement of violence against people of color and Muslims.
So, let’s get to the real news and then his diversionary tactics: more than 103,000 confirmed American coronavirus deaths as of noon on May 29. That’s 28% of global deaths even though America has only about 4% of the planet’s nearly 7.8 billion human beings.
COVID-19
Two Democratic senators reveal positive coronavirus antibody tests
Two Democratic U.S. Senators over the past 24 hours have announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia revealed that he and his wife, George Mason University interim president Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania also announced he had tested positive for the virus.
“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”
COVID-19
Badly hit California economy aims to reverse virus ‘free fall’
Millions unemployed, world-famous tourist attractions closed, movie sets shuttered and a huge deficit looming: California has been among the states hardest hit by the pandemic economically.
Before the coronavirus struck, the Golden State had been growing at a faster pace than the rest of the country for an entire decade.
But when stay-at-home orders were announced in March, earlier than similar measures elsewhere across the nation, the economy -- heavily dependent on tourism, hospitality and entertainment -- took a sharp nosedive.
As businesses from shops and restaurants to amusement parks such as Disneyland closed, unemployment shot from negligible levels to 24 percent, well above the national rate of 15 percent and closer to the state's Great Depression peak.