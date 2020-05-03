Robots and cameras: China’s sci-fi quarantine watch
Beijing (AFP) – Robots delivering meals, ghostly figures in hazmat suits and cameras pointed at front doors: China’s methods to enforce coronavirus quarantines have looked like a sci-fi dystopia for legions of people.Authorities have taken drastic steps to ensure that people do not break isolation rules after China largely tamed the virus that had paralysed the country for months.With cases imported from abroad threatening to unravel China’s progress, travellers arriving from overseas have been required to stay home or in designated hotels for 14 days.Beijing loosened the rule in the capital t…
North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border
North Korean troops fired multiple gunshots towards the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula on Sunday, prompting South Korean forces to fire back, Seoul said.
The rare exchange of gunfire comes a day after North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un had made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks following an absence that triggered intense speculation about his health and fears about the stability of the isolated nation.
A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) in Seoul said in a statement, adding no casualties were reported in the South.
Trump removes US from global initiative to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines
Despite the fact that the U.S. is the number one world hotspot for coronavirus, with nearly 1.13 million confirmed cases and over 65,605 deaths (nearly triple that of any other nation), the Trump administration has pulled the U.S. out of a World Health Organization (WHO) global initiative "to speed the development, production and distribution of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19," a spokesman for the U.S. mission in Geneva told Reuters.
“There will be no U.S. official participation”, he said. "We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”