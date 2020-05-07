Rome hospital launches testing to check how many have had the virus
Blood tests have begun in the region around Rome to allow authorities to gauge how many people have been exposed to the coronavirus since the epidemic struck Italy.
More data will help to map out how the virus has travelled through the population, as the country begins to emerge from the health crisis that has killed nearly 30,000 of its citizens.
Over the following few days, the region of Lazio — of which Rome is the capital — will perform some 150,000 blood tests on health workers and police, those assumed to be most exposed to the virus.
Such tests have already begun in other regions, especially Lombardy in Italy’s north which has been hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Sergio Bernardini, a professor in biochemistry and director of the lab at Rome’s Tor Vergata hospital, said the large-scale screening efforts will produce a closer estimate of the number of people who have been infected with the virus.
“In reality, they’re probably much more numerous, eight to ten times more than the figures we have today,” Bernardini told AFP.
The tests, which require just a finger prick of blood, look for the presence of antibodies indicating that the person has been exposed to the virus at some point. The hope is that the person has developed immunity to the virus, although that is not guaranteed.
A positive result “does not mean that you are protected, it is not a license to return to normal daily life,” Bernardini cautioned.
“It’s absolutely necessary to continue using … masks, which are still the most important thing, even more important than knowing if you have antibodies,” he said.
The blood tests differ from the more common swab tests, which check molecules from nasal secretions to know whether a person currently has the virus.
Although the blood tests can help determine how many people may be immune, and how many have never been exposed to the virus, there are pitfalls, experts warn.
A person who has developed antibodies can still carry traces of the virus and be contagious. Moreover, it is not understood how long immunity to coronavirus lasts, meaning there is a risk those deemed “immune” could be re-infected and pass along the virus to others.
Trump’s 4-step plan for reopening the economy will be lethal
Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.
But much of the American economy remains closed because of the pandemic. The number of infections and deaths continue to climb. Almost 3,000 Americans died last Friday alone, the deadliest day since the pandemic began.
So what is Trump’s reelection strategy? Reopen the economy anyway.
Step 1: Remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work.
Trump’s Labor Department has decided that furloughed employees “must accept” an employer’s offer to return to work and therefore forfeit unemployment benefits, regardless of Covid-19.
Another 3.2 million Americans filed new jobless claims last week
New claims for unemployment benefits filed by US workers declined slightly last week, but were still a staggering 3.2 million, government data said Thursday.
The data from the Labor Department bring the total claims filed since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close their doors to stop the virus's spread, to 33.5 million.
The number of claims filed last week were slightly more than analysts expected and underscore the continuing damage done by the pandemic the United States, where 73,095 people have died from the disease and 1,227,430 cases have been reported as of Wednesday.
White House reporter explains the frightening motivation behind Trump’s coronavirus response
On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough often attacks President Donald Trump for being a political “day trader” — meaning that he has a painfully short attention span and bases his actions on the current news cycle rather than being able to look at the big picture. And when Jonathan Lemire, a White House correspondent for the Associated Press (AP), appeared on “Morning Joe” on Thursday, May 7, he asserted that the news cycle and media coverage are driving Trump’s handling of the coronavirus task force.
Mika Brzezinski, who hosts “Morning Joe” with Scarborough, asked Lemire why Trump had suddenly changed his mind about possibly winding down that task force. Brzezinski asked, “Does (Trump) know that when you talk about shutting down a task force one day, and 24 hours later, you say people called him, that he is thinking and flying off the seat of his pants? Does he know he is exposing himself by the day, as to not being fully connected with the gravity of this problem? Is anyone helping him?”