Ron DeSantis: Red states will ‘lose our competitive advantage’ if blue states get coronavirus funds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) argued on Sunday that Republican controlled states might lose their “competitive advantage” if states controlled by Democrats receive coronavirus relief funds.
“Florida, we were flush before this,” DeSantis told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “Obviously, this is going to hit our revenues because you’ve had key sectors of our economy like tourism that have taken a huge hit.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“It’s one thing to help a state with lost revenue from the pandemic,” he continued. “But this pandemic should not be used to bail out obligations that were run up over 20 or 30 years. I think that would be very unfair to the states that have done it well.”
“And so, I think if you’re going to make a state whole from pre-pandemic, that’s one thing,” DeSantis said. “But to go beyond that and to bail out pensions or to do things like that, a lot of these states weren’t being managed properly and I wouldn’t want to see Florida and Texas lose our competitive advantage because they are getting bailout money and we’re not.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) argued on Sunday that Republican controlled states might lose their "competitive advantage" if states controlled by Democrats receive coronavirus relief funds.
"Florida, we were flush before this," DeSantis told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "Obviously, this is going to hit our revenues because you've had key sectors of our economy like tourism that have taken a huge hit."
"It's one thing to help a state with lost revenue from the pandemic," he continued. "But this pandemic should not be used to bail out obligations that were run up over 20 or 30 years. I think that would be very unfair to the states that have done it well."
Fox News host Jillian Mele cautioned the network's viewers on Sunday after actor Kevin Sorbo compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.
In an interview on Fox & Friends, Sorbo appeared with his wife Sam to explain why he had called Americans "blind sheep" for obeying government guidelines for fighting the novel coronavirus.
"I'm not saying this virus isn't dangerous," Sorbo opined. "Of course, it's dangerous... But you know, look at the common flu. The so-called common flu is 60 to 80,0000 people a year die every year from the flu. Are we doing anything about that? Are we social distancing from that?"
A long CNN interview conducted by "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper with White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow ended with Donald Trump's appointee lashing back at the host for running a clip of comments he made about the coronavirus pandemic that proved to not only be untrue but also contradicted health experts in the administration.
"The reason for the disconnect is that sometimes the people who understandably want to get the economy up and running have been saying things that contradict what some of the people who are health experts in the administration are saying," Tapper began. "For instance, at the end of February, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, who apparently got in the doghouse with President Trump for saying in a conference call that it was not a matter of if but when there would be a severe disruption to the American people and our way to live life."