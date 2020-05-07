Row upon row of empty shoes outside Trump White House as nurses honor COVID-19’s frontline victims

“Who will care for our patients when we get sick?”

National Nurses United held a vigil in front of President Donald Trump’s White House on Thursday, a remembrance for 88 nurses—represented by solemn rows of empty whites shoes—who have died so far from the coronavirus as the pandemic continues to rage across the U.S. amid the president’s continued mismanagement.

“Who will care for our patients when we get sick?” tweeted NNU executive director Bonnie Castillo.

During a heartbreaking White House protest on #NursesWeek, RNs left empty shoes to represent nurse lives lost to #COVID19.💔 Who will care for our patients when we get sick? Take action at https://t.co/Zn9dUSploS pic.twitter.com/D9wkTmg1KZ — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) May 7, 2020

The demonstrators used 88 empty pairs of shoes to represent the fallen nurses in what Castillo termed a “moving and powerful protest.”

“It’s a matter of life and death,” she said.

Nurses from National Nurses United protest for PPE in front of the White House with 88 pairs of shoes representing each nurse who has died from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ZXxPqqn6eE — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 7, 2020

As Common Dreams has reported, pleas from healthcare workers for personal protective equipment (PPE) and aid have largely gone unanswered as the outbreak continues to spread around the nation.

In a press release issued Thursday, NNU demanded that Congress and the White House prioritize frontline workers in the next stage of coronavirus legislation.

“The next Covid-19 relief package is being discussed and finalized, and we are demanding that senators include critical protections to keep nurses safe in the bill,” the group said.

Watch video of the demonstration: