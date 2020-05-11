Trump to claim ‘absolute immunity’ from subpoenas in Supreme Court appeal: ‘It would literally put the president above the law’
From Democrat-led committees in the U.S. House of Representatives to New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, President Donald Trump has been the subject of countless investigations. But this week, ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports, attorneys for the president are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to give him immunity from investigations by Congress or local prosecutors into his activities as a private citizen.
This week, Dwyer notes, justices for the High Court will “explore Trump’s claim that he cannot be subjected to subpoenas or any criminal investigative process, by virtue of the demands of the presidency.”
“The assertion of expansive presidential power comes as Trump faces an array of mounting requests for his personal and business financial records,” Dwyer reports. “His efforts to challenge the subpoenas in federal courts have, so far, been unsuccessful at every level.”
Claire Finkelstein, who teaches criminal law at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, has major concerns about the power grab Trump is attempting.
Finkelstein told ABC News, “These are critical cases that are going to decide whether or not a president, in office, has presidential immunity for the duration of the time that he is sitting in office. It would literally put the president above the law if the Supreme Court sides with the president’s lawyers in this case.”
One of Trump’s main arguments in the case is that subpoenas of his financial records from Vance or House Democrats are making it unnecessarily difficult for him to perform his job as president. In a legal brief, Trump’s attorneys argued, “These subpoenas are all expansive, burdensome and unfocused fishing expeditions. They are inappropriate and should be invalidated…. The president cannot effectively discharge those duties if any and every prosecutor in this country may target him with criminal process.”
Vance and the Manhattan DA’s office vehemently disagree. In a legal brief, Vance argues, “The mere risk of interference with official functions does not afford a president categorical immunity against subpoenas for documents concerning private conduct. Presidents throughout history have been subject to judicial process in appropriate circumstances.”
Conservative columnist congratulates Republicans for finally realizing Trump will drag them down with him
As the 2020 election approaches, Republicans are beginning to realize just how important it is to have a leader at the top of the ticket who knows how to manage a crisis.
Writing for the Washington Post on Monday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin patted Republicans on the head for finally waking up.
"It sure took them long enough," wrote Rubin, noting that it's been clear to the rest of the world for the past several months that President Donald Trump's leadership is woefully inadequate.
‘Grim reaper’ Trump brutally fact-checked for boasting about COVID-19 numbers: ‘The White House is a hot spot’
President Donald Trump congratulated himself by falsely claiming coronavirus cases were "going down almost everywhere" -- and he got quickly fact-checked.
The U.S. passed 80,000 deaths and more than 1.3 million cases in the COVID-19 pandemic, and some White House officials are reportedly self-isolating after at least three West Wing staffers have tested positive for the virus.
But the president claimed the pandemic was slowing down and credited himself.
"Great credit being given for our Coronavirus response, except in the Fake News," Trump tweeted. "They are a disgrace to America!"
COVID-19
Virus symptoms multiply as pandemic deepens
Every week, it seems, the list of coronavirus symptoms -- ranging from disagreeable to deadly, from "COVID toes" to toxic shock -- grows longer.
What began as a familiar flu-like cluster of chills, headaches and fever has rapidly expanded over the last three months into a catalogue of syndromes affecting most of the body's main organs.
The new coronavirus can also push the immune system into overdrive, unleashing an indiscriminate assault on pathogens and their human hosts alike.
"Most viruses can cause disease in two ways," explained Jeremy Rossman, a senior lecturer in virology at the University of Kent.