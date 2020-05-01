Russia ditches Putin mosaic in army church
A mosaic featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin will no longer be displayed in a grand military church being built outside Moscow after the leader objected, a cleric said on Friday.
Russian Orthodox Bishop Stefan of Klin told news agency Interfax the committee in charge of the church’s interior decoration “decided not to display it” because it was “the wish of the head of the country”.
The mosaic is still in a workshop and is likely to be dismantled, said the bishop, who will be the archpriest of the military church.
The Cathedral of the Armed Forces was due to open this month featuring wall mosaics depicting Putin’s face along with officials including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a panel glorifying Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
The church’s interior also depicts Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at the victory parade at the end of World War II. It was not clear if this fragment has also been removed.
Reports on the church’s interior prompted a storm of criticism, including from the Kremlin.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that when Putin learned of the mosaic “he smiled and said: ‘Some day grateful future generations will appreciate our achievements but it’s too early to do this now.'”
The mosaic with Putin was intended to be a paean to the 2014 takeover of the Black Sea peninsula.
Bishop Stefan said the mosaic had planned to show the “bloodless joining of Crimea to Russia” with a medley of portraits of figures involved.
“If that seems premature to anyone, then possibly it is a good idea to avoid depicting this in a church,” he said.
“That doesn’t mean we carry pictures of historical events up to the altar.”
Iran says Germany to face consequences over Hezbollah ban
Iran has slammed Germany's ban on the activities of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement on its soil, saying it would face consequences for its decision to give in to Israeli and US pressure.
Germany branded Hezbollah a "Shiite terrorist organisation" on Thursday, with dozens of police and special forces storming mosques and associations across the country linked to the Lebanese militant group.
In a statement issued overnight, Iran's foreign ministry said the ban ignores "realities in West Asia".
The Islamic republic said the move was based solely on the goals of the "propaganda machine of the Zionists and America's confused regime".
Expansion of Fed lending program blasted as bailout for ‘toxic and reckless’ fossil fuel industry
"Rescuing fossil fuel production is absolutely the wrong direction for public health amid a global pandemic."
The Federal Reserve came under fire Thursday for expanding its emergency Main Street Lending Program in a way that, as the watchdog group Public Citizen warned, "could allow failing, highly indebted oil and gas companies to borrow money at low rates."
COVID-19
At least 10 existing drugs could weaken COVID-19, study says
At least 10 different drug compounds ranging from cancer therapies to antipsychotics and antihistamines may be effective at preventing the new coronavirus from multiplying in the body, according to a multidisciplinary study conducted by a team of scientists in the United States and France
The researchers mapped the human proteins the virus interacts with inside the body when it infects cells and makes copies of itself, then looked for compounds that could block the virus from using those proteins.
The result showed that 47 compounds in cell cultures had the desired effect, at least 10 of which are already in approved drugs or being studied for diverse conditions, but could be repurposed against COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.