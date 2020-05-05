Russia has new plans to ‘secretly advise political candidates’ in 2020: FBI
According to a report from the Associated Press, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have warned that Russia is gearing up to interfere in the 2020 election in a memo first sent on February 3.
The memo outlined 8 potential tactics Russia could utilize, one of which included “covertly advising” political candidates and campaigns, adding that although officials “have not previously observed Russia attempt this action against the United States,” political strategists working for a business mogul close to President Vladimir Putin have already advised politicians in African countries.
As the Associated Press points out, while the Trump administration has repeatedly sought to downplay the role of Russian interference in the 2016, they are nevertheless taking the renewed threat very seriously.
The memo does not mention how the coronavirus pandemic could play a role since it was compiled before the outbreak.
Read the full report over at The Associated Press.
Trump is steadily unraveling under pressure as thousands die during the pandemic: ex-Bush White House official
In a blunt-talking column for The Atlantic, a former White House official who served under President George W. Bush claims that Donald Trump is mentally unraveling at an accelerated pace due to the combined pressure of the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility it may cause him to lose his re-election bid in November.
According to Peter Wehner, who served as the head of the White House Office of Strategic Initiatives under Bush, the president has gone far beyond the way that he has been parodied on television.
‘An unholy alliance’: Catholic leaders push back at Trump’s desperate appeal for their votes
According to a report from NPR, President Donald Trump is desperately attempting to add Catholic voters to his fold as he faces a November election where he is trailing in the polls.
With evangelical Christians still backing the president in large numbers, Trump's re-election advisers hope to add another solid voting block to bolster his chances -- but Catholic leaders are balking at being seen backing the president and want to remain non-partisan.