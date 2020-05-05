Russia has new plans to ‘secretly advise political candidates’ in 2020: FBI

According to a report from the Associated Press, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have warned that Russia is gearing up to interfere in the 2020 election in a memo first sent on February 3.

The memo outlined 8 potential tactics Russia could utilize, one of which included “covertly advising” political candidates and campaigns, adding that although officials “have not previously observed Russia attempt this action against the United States,” political strategists working for a business mogul close to President Vladimir Putin have already advised politicians in African countries.

As the Associated Press points out, while the Trump administration has repeatedly sought to downplay the role of Russian interference in the 2016, they are nevertheless taking the renewed threat very seriously.

The memo does not mention how the coronavirus pandemic could play a role since it was compiled before the outbreak.

