Russia slams ‘dangerous’ US foreign policy moves
Russia said on Thursday the United States was acting in a dangerous and unpredictable way, after Washington withdrew from a key military treaty and moved to ramp up pressure on Iran.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the comments after Washington announced it would end sanctions waivers for nations that remain in a nuclear accord signed with Iran. The remaining parties to the deal include Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
US officials also said they would walk away from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows each signatory’s military to conduct surveillance flights over another member country each year on short notice.
“Washington’s actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable,” Zakharova told reporters.
“The nature of this behavior is clearly disruptive,” Zakharova said, accusing Washington of undermining international security.
She also criticized the United States for exiting the INF missile treaty last year and failing to commit to renewing the New START arms control accord with Russia, which is due to expire in 2021.
President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew the United States from a landmark agreement under which Iran had drastically curbed its nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Iran.
On Wednesday, Washington said it was ending sanctions waivers for the countries remaining in the Iran deal, bringing the agreement further to the verge of collapse.
Last week Trump also announced that he planned to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, citing Russian violations.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘False and absurd’: Trump ridiculed while getting fact checked on California kids stealing ballots
On Thursday, President Donald Trump offered up a new argument against expanding mail-in voting: that kids will raid mailboxes and steal ballots to illegally vote.
In the Oval Office, President Trump says kids will raid mailboxes in California and hand out the ballots. "You don't think they rip them out of mailboxes?"
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 28, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump warns kids in California are committing voter fraud by ‘raiding mailboxes’ for vote by mail ballots
President Donald Trump went on a long rant Thursday afternoon when a reporter told him he was wrong about mail-in voting. Trump is falsely claiming the State of California is sending out ballots to everyone in the state, including non-citizens.
"Governor Newsom has not sent ballots out to everybody in California," a reporter told Trump, as the President, displeased with being fact-checked, rearranged papers on his desk. "They're only going to registered voters."
Trump repeated has lied about levels of fraud with mail-in voting:
The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!
COVID-19
Ethics complaint filed to force Trump’s COVID-19 Vaccine Czar — a former pharma exec — to submit to ethics rules
A pair of consumer watchdog groups on Thursday filed a formal federal ethics complaint stating that President Donald Trump's so-called "Vaccine Czar"—a former pharmaceutical executive with deep personal investments in the industry—should be forced to submit to the same conflict of interest and financial disclosure rules as other government officials charged with overseeing large sums of taxpayer money, especially as he stands to personally profit from his duties.
"Slaoui's blatant ties to Big Pharma, including the very drug corporations he's funneling money to, should make even the Trump administration blush."—Margarida Jorge, Lower Drug Prices Now