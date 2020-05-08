Sao Paulo extends stay-at-home, ignoring Bolsonaro
The governor of Sao Paulo, the Brazilian state at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America, said Friday he was extending stay-at-home measures until May 31, ignoring opposition from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
“I’d like to be giving you different news,” Governor Joao Doria told a press conference.
“But we are in the worst moment of this pandemic. The only ones who cannot see it are blinded by hate or personal ambition.”
Doria has repeatedly clashed with Bolsonaro over how to handle the pandemic.
The president wants Brazilians to get back to work. He argues that business closures are unnecessarily damaging the economy, which is on track to shrink by 5.3 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Doria, a member of center-right party PSDB, has refused to be pressured, saying reopening too soon would cause a public health catastrophe.
Brazil has registered more than 135,000 cases of the new coronavirus, with 9,146 deaths so far — by far the highest figures in Latin America.
Experts say under-testing means the real figures are likely much higher.
Sao Paulo, whose population of 45.9 million people makes it about the same size as Spain, has registered nearly 40,000 of those cases, and 3,206 deaths.
The state is Brazil’s top industrial hub. It closed schools and non-essential businesses on March 24.
COVID-19
Vaccine orders plummet amid coronavirus outbreak: CDC
Orders for vaccines against diseases such as measles have declined since a national emergency was declared in the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
The number of vaccine doses ordered around the country has fallen sharply since mid-March, the CDC said, citing data from the Vaccine Tracking System.
The study compared data from March 13 to April 19 of this year to the same period last year.
"There is a drop of 2.5 million doses of all routine non-influenza vaccines and 250,000 doses of measles-containing vaccines that appears to be the result of staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak," the CDC said.
Trump’s refusal to wear a mask isn’t just vanity — it’s also a fascist rejection of the duty to protect others
Despite knowing full well the furor that Vice President Mike Pence raised by not wearing a mask during a Mayo Clinic visit in late April, Donald Trump refused to wear a mask when visiting Honeywell factory in Arizona earlier this week — a factory that makes masks. This wasn't just a symbolic nose-thumbing at people's reasonable desire to be safe. Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were putting the lives of Honeywell employees in danger.
COVID-19
US prevents Security Council vote on pandemic: diplomats
The United States on Friday prevented a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution on the coronavirus pandemic, apparently because it made implicit mention of the World Health Organization, diplomats said.
The text, under negotiation since March, called for a worldwide cessation of hostilities in conflict zones so governments can address the pandemic.
The US blocked a procedure that would have led to a vote on the resolution, the diplomats said.
President Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the WHO over what he calls its mishandling of the global health crisis and suspended US funding of the UN agency.