Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Scared of what will happen if he lets people vote’: Rights groups know why Trump panicked by mail-in ballots

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday alarmed pro-democracy advocates once again by elevating his attacks on voting rights by falsely claiming that mail-in ballots are inherently “rigged” and suggested the results of the November general election would be illegitimate if a vote-by-mail system is used.

The president—who has long railed against supposed “voter fraud” despite multiple studies showing cases of fraudulent voting are “vanishingly rare” and nowhere near common enough to swing election results—took aim in his tweets at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued an executive order earlier this month to send mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state for the November election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump tweeted that the order is unjust as it will allow “anyone living in the state,” including people who “have never even thought of voting before” to cast ballots in the presidential election, suggesting that mobilizing first-time voters is a suspicious activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The degree Trump hates mail-in voting should tell you there’s something he’s scared of,” tweeted the grassroots advocacy group Stand Up America. “He’s scared of what will happen if he lets people vote.”

Stand Up America was joined by pro-democracy groups Indivisible and Let America Vote on Tuesday in a press call Tuesday in which the organizations condemned the president’s tweets. Sean Eldridge, president of Stand Up America, called Trump’s protests against mail-in voting—which he himself has used in past elections—”the height of hypocrisy.”

“Despite the president’s lies, you are far more likely to be struck by lightning than to commit vote-by-mail fraud in the United States of America,” Eldridge told the press. “Donald Trump votes by mail, Mike Pence votes by mail, the American people should be able to vote by mail too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The groups called on the Senate to pass $4 billion in election assistance funding to help expand vote-by-mail systems across the country.

“Election assistance must be a non-negotiable part of the next relief package, and we need Democrats in both chambers to use their leverage and ensure that it is included,” Eldridge said. “They cannot take no for an answer. Because the vast majority of Americans want vote by mail and no-excuse absentee ballots as an option for every voter this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On social media, Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin was among those who warned voters that the president is preparing to claim the general election is a “sham” if he loses.

“He’s telling us his game plan,” Levin tweeted. “Be prepared.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s tweets followed a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups challenging California’s plan to send mail-in ballots to every voter in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since before the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, and Utah all conduct elections via mail-in voting. In recent weeks other states including Michigan, Maryland, and Ohio have arranged to send paper ballots to voters for upcoming elections, following last month’s in-person primary election in Wisconsin which was linked to dozens of Covid-19 infections.

“Mail-in ballots are not some kind of new technology,” activist Delilah Asterales tweeted. “They’ve been used for decades. The Military uses them. Entire states use them. YOU used one. Get a grip. The reality is that you are scared that if it is easier to vote, more people vote…and they vote against YOU.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Julian Castro pinpoints moment Ted Cruz became a laughingstock and everyone began to hate him

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

In an interview with Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast for The Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal" podcast, former San Antonio mayor and Democratic 2020 presidential contender Julian Castro was asked why it is that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is loathed in his home state after once being considered a rising star in conservative circles.

After stating that Republicans in Texas are on the ropes with the voters after three years of Donald Trump, Jong-Fast pressed the Democrat about what she described as the across-the-board hatred for the GOP lawmaker.

As podcast host Wilson stated, "Everyone on Earth hates Ted Cruz," co-host Jong-Fast exclaimed, "Why is that?" and Wilson replied "There are a number of things and we probably have to do a show called 'Everyone Hates Ted.'"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is in trouble — and a summer economic ‘rebound’ likely won’t save him: polling experts

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

A report from Politico caused a stir on Tuesday morning, as it quoted Democratic economists and operatives who were nervous that President Donald Trump could benefit from a rapid economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, polling experts Nate Silver and Harry Enten both poured cold water on the notion that a V-shaped recovery would be sufficient enough to lift the president above former Vice President Joe Biden, who has consistently led him in polls throughout the year.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump will be remembered for golfing as the COVID-19 death toll neared 100,000 in the US: Pulitzer Prize winner

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

In his column for the Washington Post, Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene Robinson said the enduring image that will come out of Donald Trump's tenure as the leader of the United States will be the president golfing as Americans hunkered down in their homes and the U.S. coronavirus death toll neared 100,000.

Trump's golf outings twice on Memorial Day weekend were roundly criticized and Robinson stated that history will not forget the president's blithe disregard for how he looked despite the best efforts of the Secret Service to keep the press from filming him.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image