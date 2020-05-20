‘Science as the enemy’: CNN’s Berman taken aback by Trump’s latest rant about hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on an angry rant against scientists who have conducted studies showing that hydroxychloroquine is not useful in treating COVID-19.

“If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people in very bad shape, they were very old, almost dead,” Trump said, falsely describing the multiple studies that have been done showing hydroxychloroquine is ineffective against COVID-19. “It was a Trump enemy statement!”

CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday was taken aback by Trump’s rant, in which the president seemed to be at war with science itself.

“Every study on hydroxychloroquine that doesn’t agree with what he says has to be done by Trump enemies, and it has to do with him setting up science as the enemy,” said Berman, who also noted that the Trump campaign is now scrambling to find outside doctors who will vouch for hydroxychloroquine on the president’s behalf.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” replied New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. “That’s the kind of thing where, if you were going to do it, you would think the White House would do it. But I think part of that is that the doctors in the White House generally don’t agree with the president on hydroxychloroquine.”

