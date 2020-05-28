Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Scientifically unsound’: Disturbing evidence shows officials are hiding and deflating COVID-19 stats to build the case for ‘opening up’

Published

1 min ago

on

The United States passed a grim milestone this week when researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore reported that the country’s coronavirus death count had reached 100,000. But the number of COVID-19 fatalities and infections, many experts believe, is even worse than what is being reported. And journalists Darius Tahir and Adam Cancryn, in Politico, report that the number of deaths and new infections is being “deflated” at a time when President Donald Trump is pushing for states to reopen their economies sooner rather than later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Federal and state officials across the country have altered or hidden public health data crucial to tracking the coronavirus’ spread, hindering the ability to detect a surge of infections as President Donald Trump pushes the nation to reopen rapidly,” according to Tahir and Cancryn. “In at least a dozen states, health departments have inflated testing numbers or deflated death tallies by changing criteria for who counts as a coronavirus victim and what counts as a coronavirus test.”

The Politico journalists cite Arizona as an example of one of the states that has “shifted the metrics for a ‘safe’ reopening.” Arizona, according to Tahir and Cancryn, “sought to clamp down on bad news at one point by simply shuttering its pandemic modeling.”

“The spotty data flow is particularly worrisome to public health officials trying to help Americans make decisions about safely venturing out,” Tahir and Cancryn report. “The lack of accurate and consistent COVID-19 data, coupled with the fact that the White House no longer has regular briefings where officials reinforce the need for ongoing social distancing, makes that task even harder. “

Trump has been insisting that the U.S. is a leader in terms of coronavirus testing, but according to Tahir and Cancryn, the amount of testing that is actually taking place in the U.S. is being exaggerated.

“At least a half-dozen states have admitted to inflating their testing figures by mixing two different types of tests into its totals, a practice widely derided as scientifically unsound,” the Politico reporters note — citing Georgia an example of a state where antibody testing for COVID-19 has been “conflated” with and diagnostic testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illinois, Tahir and Cancryn, note, “briefly drew fire after it limited its public reporting on nursing home cases and deaths to only those with ‘active’ outbreaks — a decision that the state quickly reversed.”

Joanne Lynn, a former geriatrician, told Politico, “Political leaders would like to trim their numbers, and a convenient way to do that is to count only those deaths that are proven by testing to (have) involved COVID-19.” And Melissa Marx,  a public health professor who teaches at Johns Hopkins University, criticized politicians for trying to manipulate scientific data on the disease.

“I have never seen politicians come in like this and question the science,” Marx told Politico. “In my mind, it’s unprecedented.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is igniting a constitutional crisis — and it could doom the US to becoming a failed state

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

There are no universally accepted definitions of either a “failed state” or a “constitutional crisis.” Good arguments can be advanced, however, that we are suffering from both disorders at the state and national levels in the midst of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 19 article, Guardian columnist Nathan Robinson argues that Wisconsin is beginning to resemble a failed state, which he defines as “one that can no longer claim legitimacy or perform a government’s core function of protecting the people’s basic security.” The Wisconsin GOP, Robinson writes, is a minority party, but after years of extreme gerrymandering, it wields de facto dictatorial powers, enabling it to gut public-sector unions and advance the privileges of business interests and the wealthy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The city is burning’: Minneapolis prosecutor slammed for not arresting former cop who killed George Floyd

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was harshly criticized online after he held a press conference with US Attorney Erica MacDonald.

The two did not announce an arrest of the police officer who killed George Floyd.

https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1266134329870225409

Freeman was harshly criticized, as Minneapolis braces for another round of protesters demand justice for Floyd.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1266132064895672320

https://twitter.com/Taniel/status/1266137960849838093

https://twitter.com/TanaHargest/status/1266131547226116096

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘False and absurd’: Trump ridiculed while getting fact checked on California kids stealing ballots

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump offered up a new argument against expanding mail-in voting: that kids will raid mailboxes and steal ballots to illegally vote.

In the Oval Office, President Trump says kids will raid mailboxes in California and hand out the ballots. "You don't think they rip them out of mailboxes?"

— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 28, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image