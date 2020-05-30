Quantcast
Connect with us

Seattle mayor imposes emergency curfew — set to begin only 14 minutes after her announcement

Published

1 hour ago

on

The mayor of Seattle announced on Twitter that she would be signing an executive order imposing a curfew.

“I will soon be signing an emergency order and the city of Seattle will be imposing a 5 pm curfew soon,” Durkin tweeted at 4:46 p.m. — only 14 minutes before the order was set to go into effect.

“Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately,” she ordered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While many individuals gathered peaceful, some individuals have started fires and are destroying buildings. There are multiple fires downtown and it is an extremely dangerous situation. @Seattelfire (sic) does not have access to buildings,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mayors rush to impose curfews as civil unrest rocks cities from coast-to-coast

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Minneapolis was the first to impose curfews designed to prevent protests of police violence after Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew on Friday.

On Saturday other cities followed suit, with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan imposing a curfew set to start only 14 minutes after her announcement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a curfew for downtown LA.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Protesters give Donald Trump a one-finger salute as Marine One flies over DC protests

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump returned to Washington, DC on Saturday as large crowds of protesters fill the city's streets.

Trump had flown to Florida to see the launch of the SpaceX Starship and returned as the sun was going down.

BuzzFeed News reporter Ellie Hall captured a picture of Marine One approaching the White House -- and being welcomed back to town with raised middle fingers.

Trump, in Marine One, just did a flyover of the protest area outside the White House.

Protesters flipped off the president’s helicopter.#dcprotest #MAGANIGHT #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/EMgCaOof1J

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump announces he has unilaterally decided to let Putin back into the G7 Summit: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to let Russia attend the next Group of Seven summit.

Since 2014, Russia's membership in the organization has been suspending in response to Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea. That changed the name from the G8 Summit to the G7 Summit.

The announcement came from pool reporter Gabby Orr of Politico, who said Trump will also invite South Korea, Australia and India to the next summit, which he is postponing until September.

More via pooler: “‘I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,’ he said. Alyssa Farah said this is bringing together our traditional allies to talk about how to deal with the future of China.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image