Seattle mayor imposes emergency curfew — set to begin only 14 minutes after her announcement

The mayor of Seattle announced on Twitter that she would be signing an executive order imposing a curfew.

“I will soon be signing an emergency order and the city of Seattle will be imposing a 5 pm curfew soon,” Durkin tweeted at 4:46 p.m. — only 14 minutes before the order was set to go into effect.

“Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately,” she ordered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While many individuals gathered peaceful, some individuals have started fires and are destroying buildings. There are multiple fires downtown and it is an extremely dangerous situation. @Seattelfire (sic) does not have access to buildings,” she continued.

I will soon be signing an emergency order and the @CityofSeattle will be imposing a 5 pm curfew soon. Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 30, 2020

While many individuals gathered peaceful, some individuals have started fires and are destroying buildings. There are multiple fires downtown and it is an extremely dangerous situation. @Seattelfire does not have access to buildings. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stop it! Stop it’: Shocking video shows young girl in Seattle crying after reportedly being maced by police

https://t.co/REjflem1KR — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 30, 2020

.@MayorJenny press release announcing a 5 pm curfew today and tomorrow "to prevent violence and widespread property damage, and to prevent the further community spread of COVID-19" pic.twitter.com/uUTqdka1jf — Ashley Gross (@ashleykgross) May 31, 2020