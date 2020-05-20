Seattle police are begging for help to find a man who slapped and spit on Asian couple and blamed them for COVID-19

Attacks on Asian Americans are continuing as conservative persist with conspiracy theories that the coronavirus as a Chinese form of bioterrorism. Such was the case when a white man spit on a couple walking in downtown Seattle.
According to King5.com, the Seattle Police Department’s Bias Crimes Unit is asking for help from the public at finding the man.
“The couple was walking near 3rd Avenue and Stewart Street around 4:15 p.m. on May 16 when the suspect, caught on video, can be seen shoving a man in the face, slapping at his face mask and knocking off his glasses,” said the report.
The man then told the couple, “it’s all your fault.”
The video shows the two men exchanging words until the couple walked to the West Precinct and reported the incident. Officers called a medical unit to check the man who was assaulted and tend to “minor injuries.”
The report said that there have been dozens of attacks on people during the coronavirus pandemic and the Seattle City Council has passed new legislation to strengthen penalties for hate crimes to misdemeanors.
A recent study revealed hate crimes have increased 524 percent since 2012.
SPD’s Bias Crimes Unit is asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call 206-233-5000.
See the local news report below:
