SeaWorld CEO tells Vice President Mike Pence park could reopen in June
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida tourism leaders called for a quicker reopening and more government help in a roundtable with Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on Wednesday, with SeaWorld’s CEO saying the park might reopen as soon as June.At the same time, DeSantis urged theme park companies to open up their water parks.The meeting came as Universal Orlando said it would be the first major theme park to present reopening plans Thursday to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ Economic Recovery Task Force, paving the way for that resort to reopen.Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWor…
Latest Headlines
SeaWorld CEO tells Vice President Mike Pence park could reopen in June
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida tourism leaders called for a quicker reopening and more government help in a roundtable with Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on Wednesday, with SeaWorld’s CEO saying the park might reopen as soon as June.At the same time, DeSantis urged theme park companies to open up their water parks.The meeting came as Universal Orlando said it would be the first major theme park to present reopening plans Thursday to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ Economic Recovery Task Force, paving the way for that resort to reopen.Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWor... (more…)
Latest Headlines
NYPD social distancing enforcement shows racial divide targeting minorities: study
NEW YORK — Social distancing has become a social issue.An analysis by the Legal Aid Society found that while the majority of 311 complaints about people flaunting social distancing rules come from residents of New York City’s predominantly white neighborhoods, most of the people given summonses or getting arrested for similar complaints are from black and Latino communities.The study, released Wednesday and based on the city’s own data, proves the New York Police Department conducts selective enforcement and still hasn’t figured out how to police minority neighborhoods without being overly agg... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Georgia congressional leaders want feds involved in Ahmaud Arbery case
ATLANTA — Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation are asking for federal involvement in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s Feb. 23 shooting death.In a letter sent Wednesday, elected leaders from both sides of the political aisle urged both U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband to have federal investigators assist the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the probe. The letter was signed by 14 U.S. representatives, including John Lewis, Sanford Bishop, Lucy McBath, Doug Collins and Tom Graves.Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Hank Johnson, Rob Woodall... (more…)