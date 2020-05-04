Security guard shot in the head after telling woman to wear mask inside Family Dollar store

According to a report from CNN, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed this Friday after telling a woman to wear a mask inside the store, which is required by the state.

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head. The shooter and a second suspect are still at large.

According to witnesses, Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with the woman who tried to enter the store without a mask. After the argument, the woman left in an SUV, which then returned 20 minutes later. Two men exited the SUV and entered the store to confront Munerlyn. One of the men was yelling at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.

“This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?” Munerlyn’s cousin, Tina James, told CNN affiliate WJRT. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together.”

