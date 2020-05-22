‘Self-OANN’: Trump’s favorite channel mocked after losing lawsuit against Rachel Maddow

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed One America News Network’s defamation lawsuit against MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for saying their network “literally is paid Russian propaganda.” The decision held that Maddow’s statements, in context, were “an opinion” and “cannot serve as the basis for a defamation.”

Commenters on social media were quick to laugh at the failure of OAN, a San Diego-based far-right news network that President Donald Trump has increasingly promoted as he grows frustrated with the coverage on Fox News. Some gleefully commented that because the suit was dismissed under California’s anti-SLAPP law, Maddow is entitled to recover her legal fees from them.

