Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Self-OANN’: Trump’s favorite channel mocked after losing lawsuit against Rachel Maddow

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed One America News Network’s defamation lawsuit against MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for saying their network “literally is paid Russian propaganda.” The decision held that Maddow’s statements, in context, were “an opinion” and “cannot serve as the basis for a defamation.”

Commenters on social media were quick to laugh at the failure of OAN, a San Diego-based far-right news network that President Donald Trump has increasingly promoted as he grows frustrated with the coverage on Fox News. Some gleefully commented that because the suit was dismissed under California’s anti-SLAPP law, Maddow is entitled to recover her legal fees from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White evangelical Trump adviser labeled as a ‘racist’ and ‘white supremacist’ for ‘Massa Trump’ tweet

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

When Eric Metaxas took to Twitter to invent a fake quote from former Vice President Joe Biden he presumably sought to mock the Democratic candidate, but what he ended up doing is bringing people together against his own racism.

In his tweet, Metaxas appears to have been attempting to write in a dialect reserved for slaves in the 1800s to refer to "Massa Trump" and a slew of other racist phrases.

https://twitter.com/Eugene_Scott/status/1263930303300677632

President Donald Trump has been failing with the evangelical vote. It's unclear how Trump's team thinks this will help them with Black evangelical Christians.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The next death wave from COVID-19 will be the poor, rural and white

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

What do you call a crisis that kills a hundred thousand Americans? It all depends on who does the dying.

At first, it seemed like it was mostly white people infected and/or killed by the coronavirus.

As the scale of the coronavirus pandemic dawned on Americans during the month of March, most of the media attention was given to white people like Tom Hanks, while the danger of coronavirus to black people went largely underreported by American media. It was around this time when both the media and the White House decreed it a national emergency.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden: African-Americans mulling Trump vote ‘ain’t black’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

White House hopeful Joe Biden told an African-American radio host Friday that he "ain't black" if he was unsure who to support in November's election, igniting controversy and accusations of racism from President Donald Trump's camp.

Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, also appeared on a morning television show to discuss his economic plan, including a call to end Trump's $2 trillion tax cut for corporations and the wealthy and use such funds to "invest in the middle class."

But all the attention fell on the comments he made during a spirited and sometimes contentious interview with popular syndicated radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, who pressed him about his record on race issues.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image