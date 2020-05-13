Senate Republican blocks Schumer resolution to immediately release CDC guidance on safely re-opening the nation

A Republican from Indiana has just blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s resolution requiring the CDC to immediately release the guidance it created to help restaurants, stores, houses of worship, and other businesses along with local and state governments safely re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), claimed the document, created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologists, scientists, and other health experts, was merely a set of “bureaucratic hurdles” and “over prescriptive guidelines” “designed to “shutter the economy,” CNN reports.

Arguing to make public the CDC’s guidelines, which the Trump White House has banned, Senator Schumer noted that President Donald Trump “is not a scientist,” and said, “it has become painfully clear over the last two months how unfamiliar he is with the disciplines of science and medicine.”

“Anyone who would say drink bleach, use bleach to protect yourself is not much of a medical expert.”

Braun, a self-styled freshman fighting against “bureaucracy” – a word he frequently uses – falsely claimed President Trump has been stymied in reacting to the deadly COVID-19 crisis because of CDC “bureaucracy.”

“We lost about 40 days out of the gate when the CDC wanted to do its own test,” Braun told “Fox & Friends,” which is accurate, but not the whole story.

“That’s the bureaucracy the President has run into and that’s what we’ve been dealing with,” he added, which is at best inaccurate.

We lost about 40 days out of the gate when the CDC wanted to do its own test: that’s the bureaucracy @realDonaldTrump has run into and that’s what we’ve been dealing with. pic.twitter.com/xk6JzWNES7 — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) May 13, 2020

President Trump intentionally did not push for testing, even when the CDC was floundering, because he was concerned higher positive numbers would harm his re-election chances.

Also, Trump installed the current CDC Director, Robert Redfield, a right wing Christian extremist who is responsible for the failed coronavirus tests.