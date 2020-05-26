Quantcast
Shock after Trump mused about taking insulin at White House event: 'What does he have to lose?'

May 26, 2020

During a press conference today, President Trump rattled off a statement that left quiet a few people once again scratching their heads.

“I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh?” Trump said. “I never thought about it. But I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right? Unbelievable.”

As expected, many of Trump’s critics on Twitter wondered what he was talking about.

