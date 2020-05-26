Shock after Trump mused about taking insulin at White House event: ‘What does he have to lose?’
During a press conference today, President Trump rattled off a statement that left quiet a few people once again scratching their heads.
“I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh?” Trump said. “I never thought about it. But I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right? Unbelievable.”
Trump muses about using insulin just for fun pic.twitter.com/PWvEhEcmTM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2020
As expected, many of Trump’s critics on Twitter wondered what he was talking about.
I support free will. Let him take as many drugs as he wants. I mean, what does he have to lose?
— Sloan Ashton (@Ashton7Sloan) May 26, 2020
“I don’t use insulin. Should I be? I never thought about it.”
He actually just said that.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2020
How does it interact with Lysol?
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 26, 2020
I don’t use chemotherapy. Should I be? I never thought about it.
— Jeff the Dog (@KevinsBigMouth) May 26, 2020
OMFG this is this real life right now
— Karen™ (@ManagerSpeaking) May 26, 2020
Is he setting up a diminished capacity defense? Jfc.
— Eric B. (@EricB01313166) May 26, 2020
As a Type 1 diabetic who knows exactly what insulin will do to a non-diabetic; Sure, take it. Take a lot. Take a couple of different kinds.
— Shay 🐘🐅 (@horkusone) May 26, 2020
Well..I heard that Insulin cures Windmill Cancer, soooo maybe he should be taking it..out for a walk or something..I mean ..people are sayin..🍊🍕💩
— Michael Lerch (@mungonna8) May 26, 2020