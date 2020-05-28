Quantcast
Shocking videos as Minneapolis burns — after authorities refuse to arrest George Floyd’s killer

2 hours ago

Minnesota is experiencing another evening of devastating protests on Thursday after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and US Attorney Erica MacDonald held a press conference where they announced the investigations of George Floyd’s killing were continuing, but no arrests had been made.

Here are some of the images from the scene:

2020 Election

Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham locked in dead heat with Democratic challenger in red South Carolina

9 mins ago

May 29, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is locked in a dead heat in his bid to win re-election, a new online poll finds.

Graham, who has represented South Carolina in Congress since 1995 and held his Senate seat since 2003, has in recent months faced mounting pressure from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. A new Civiqs poll released this week finds the two rivals tied at 42%.

A deeper dive into the poll reveals more possibly unnerving developments for Graham. Fifty-six percent of South Carolina voters have an unfavorable view of the senator, while only 35% have a positive view of him.

WATCH: Minneapolis police station burns after protesters reportedly seize the building

1 hour ago

May 28, 2020

On Thursday night, the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct was destroyed.

Here are some of the images from the scene.

https://twitter.com/david_schuman/status/1266225916734083073

https://twitter.com/cityminneapolis/status/1266224316645027841

https://twitter.com/carlosgphoto/status/1266217996395204608

https://twitter.com/seth_kaplan/status/1266214898171772930

https://twitter.com/nickstreiff/status/1266208914808492033

https://twitter.com/ur_ninja/status/1266228441449365504

https://twitter.com/echalouxkstp/status/1266215697002254337

WATCH: Don Lemon blasts Trump — and explains why nobody wants to hear from him on George Floyd’s murder

2 hours ago

May 28, 2020

CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald for invoking President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“I know she has a tough job, but guess what, as long as we are being honest right now, nobody wants to hear from the White House or the attorney general right now,” Lemon said. “No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five.”

“No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying?” he asked.

