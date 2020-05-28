Shocking videos as Minneapolis burns — after authorities refuse to arrest George Floyd’s killer

Minnesota is experiencing another evening of devastating protests on Thursday after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and US Attorney Erica MacDonald held a press conference where they announced the investigations of George Floyd’s killing were continuing, but no arrests had been made.

Here are some of the images from the scene:

Last night, a Mpls police spokesman said officers are showing amazing restraint, only reacting to violence from protesters. This drive-by macing really does not support that. https://t.co/mL0E89sngE — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 29, 2020

NAPA collapsed, firefighters trying to save that deli next door pic.twitter.com/9OImZILpes — Nick Ferraro (@NFerraroPiPress) May 29, 2020

Here’s the latest in St. Paul as a fire burns in a different location. Another destructive night in the Twin Cities. Fires in MPLS near the 3rd MPD precinct where the 4 fired officers in the #GeorgeFloyd case worked. https://t.co/1H8dwD832U — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 29, 2020

LIVE AERIALS: The fire in a building near the MPD's 3rd District appears to be fully engulfing the building at this point. We're streaming aerial footage on CBSN MN at https://t.co/td8Ss5DvrN pic.twitter.com/LSunoEW1da — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 29, 2020

RAW VIDEO: Another building near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building is engulfed in flames. Read more about tonight's unrest: https://t.co/9jqFdat0sS #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/HdI4P2UP9R — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 29, 2020

Fireworks, stun grenades and tear gas. Crowd pushed around onto 4th, running with police chasing. I’m out of here. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/tpeHoZyICs — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 29, 2020

Pawn Shop… not same one where shooting was last night pic.twitter.com/ftFU1XNK25 — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 29, 2020

MPD firing off lots more tear gas after attempts to breach their side perimeter pic.twitter.com/Z6DbPfTld0 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 29, 2020

Things are escalating in downtown Minneapolis. MPD in riot gear and using tear gas. Some protestors shooting off fireworks extremely close to the ground.#GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/NxJhxElqAl — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 29, 2020

Heat is intense pic.twitter.com/ep4xCtBkl3 — Matt Sepic (@msepic) May 29, 2020

Sandra King, 70, waited near the remains of AutoZone across from the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. King who lives in the neighborhood was brought to the protest by her granddaughter. pic.twitter.com/xV1bRJPVgd — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

