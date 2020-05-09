Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery ‘fueled by the rise of Trumpism’: ex-GOP House spokesperson
On MSNBC Saturday, former Breitbart staffer and GOP congressional spokesman Kurt Bardella warned that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric is empowering racist killings like the tragedy that occurred in Georgia.
“Particularly since, you know, when I left working with Breitbart, Bannon, made that transition of becoming a Democrat, how often I get directed at me from angry white men, sending me threats, racist language, and particular in the time of coronavirus, where Trump started using the ‘Chinese virus’ and even blamed rhetoric that he is embracing now, how that has turned and inspired his legion of white followers, when they’re on the subways, when they’re at the grocery stores, that things are directed at them.”
“Again, it’s like this odd pathology that white people feel like it’s okay to say these things to other human beings,” said Bardella. “It’s okay to hop in the back up your pickup truck and hunt another human being down and execute him and film it for reasons that are beyond understanding. I think you and I both know if the situation were reversed, if a group of black people hopped in their SUVs and trucks and shot a white guy, I don’t think there would be people recusing themselves from that case in Georgia. There wouldn’t be a wait of two months before action. We’ve seen this double standard play out.”
“All of this is fueled by the rise of Trumpism, fueled by the fact that the most powerful person in the world views minorities and people of color as second-class citizens,” added Bardella. “Every policy he has supported and imposed on the American people is designed to elevate white people and keep people of color down, you know, somewhere else.”
Watch below:
Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery ‘fueled by the rise of Trumpism’: ex-GOP House spokesperson
On MSNBC Saturday, former Breitbart staffer and GOP congressional spokesman Kurt Bardella warned that President Donald Trump's rhetoric is empowering racist killings like the tragedy that occurred in Georgia.
"Particularly since, you know, when I left working with Breitbart, Bannon, made that transition of becoming a Democrat, how often I get directed at me from angry white men, sending me threats, racist language, and particular in the time of coronavirus, where Trump started using the 'Chinese virus' and even blamed rhetoric that he is embracing now, how that has turned and inspired his legion of white followers, when they're on the subways, when they're at the grocery stores, that things are directed at them."
COVID-19
City commissioner calls the old, sick, and homeless drains on society that coronavirus should kill
Earlier this month, the five-member City Council of Antioch, California voted to remove Ken Turnage II from his role as chairman of the city planning commission after Turnage published a Facebook post saying, "the elderly, the homeless and people with weak immune systems as a drain on society who should be left to perish as COVID-19 sweeps through Contra Costa County," according to the Los Angeles Times.
COVID-19
Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt gang up on Trump over his pandemic failures: ‘He’s a weak man’
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," Never Trump conservative strategists Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson laid into President Donald Trump and walked through the extent of his failure to lead the country.
"This is a man who promised to run saying, I can fix it alone, I will make America great again," said Schmidt. "And his legacy will be mass death, will be suffering at an epic level and economic collapse. That's the Trump legacy, and he has demonstrated through this crisis, he has exactly zero capacity to lead this nation out of this mess."
"And it will not be the work of one presidential term. It will be the work of many presidential terms," added Schmidt. "For there to be a season of American recovery, and we see every day his incapacity to lead that and in shortly less than six months the American people are going to have to decide in the most important election this country's had since 1864, whether the United States will go into a steep descent or decline, or we can possibly begin to recover from the Trumpian disaster that the country faces."