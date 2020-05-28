Quantcast
Connect with us

Shotgun-brandishing Montana man told immigrant coworker that ‘we kill people like you’: police

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Montana man who regularly brandished a shotgun in front of an immigrant coworker was arrested this week after police say he made a racist death threat.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that 60-year-old Jim Daniels this week was charged with felony malicious intimidation after he told a coworker who immigrated from Brazil that “in Montana, we kill people like you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim, who is Brazilian, has worked at Rent For Less in Bozeman for two years and said the racial threats by Daniels started as comments about the color of his skin,” the Bozeman Daily Chronicle writes. “Those comments eventually escalated, and Daniels on several occasions brandished a shotgun and tried to provoke the victim into a fight, authorities said.”

A witness who was in the car with Daniels at the time he made his alleged threat to the coworker confirmed to police that he heard Daniels say something along the lines of “kill him” during the confrontation.

In addition to receiving racist death threats, the immigrant coworker told police that Daniels would regularly show him his shotgun that he named “Betsy” and told him, “someday you’re going to meet Betsy.”

In addition to all this, Daniels’s employer even told police that he encouraged his immigrant employee to file charges against Daniels, whom he described as “a racist [expletive] who needs to be arrested.”

Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Rick West, who is presiding over the case, has set Daniels’s bail at $100,000.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving mayor faces furious backlash after shrugging off George Floyd killing: ‘That man died of overdose or heart attack’

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

In a post to Twitter this Tuesday, the mayor of a Mississippi town asked: "Why in the world would anyone choose to become a police officer in our society today?"

The tweet from Mayor Hal Marx, which was in reference to the death of George Floyd, prompted another Twitter user to respond: "Would be nice to get a few in there that understand reasonable force, when it’s needed, and don’t give the rest of them a bad reputation."

But as the Hattiesburg American points out, it was Marx's response that set Twitter on fire.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rages at Twitter — but the social media outlet fears public opinion more than it fears the president

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

In a landmark action, Twitter has for the first time attached independent fact-checking information directly to two tweets from President Donald Trump. The president’s tweets make false claims alleging that wider use of mail in ballots will result in an increase in voter fraud.

This is far from the first time Trump has posted falsehoods on Twitter. But it is the first time the social media company has taken action against his account.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I’m entitled’: Kayleigh McEnany defends her 11 mail-in votes while calling it ‘fraud’ for the masses

Published

57 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday faced questions from Fox News about why she had voted by mail 11 times even though President Donald Trump has called absentee ballots a "scam."

McEnany was asked about her voting history after the Tampa Bay Times reported that she had used mail-in voting nearly a dozen times in recent years.

"So why is it OK for you to do it?" Fox News host Ed Henry asked McEnany. "I understand you are traveling, you're in a different city. But how can you really be assured that your votes were counted accurately but when other people do it, it's fraud."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image