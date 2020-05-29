Quantcast
‘Shots fired, we have shots fired’: Listen to Louisville reporter’s harrowing live broadcast — 7 wounded

1 min ago

While Minnesota’s twin cities were the scene of massive protests over the police killing of George Floyd, there also was a major protest in Louisville.

“Seven people were shot Thursday night in downtown Louisville during a protest to demand justice for the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor during a March police raid, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department,” WDRB-TV reports.

Taylor, an EMT, was shot dead by police after they forced their way into her home.

“One person who was shot is in ‘critical’ condition, police said. All of the shooting victims are civilians, according to LMPD,” the network noted.

“It is unclear at this time whether or not we will be able to provide additional updates this evening,” said LMPD special advisor Jessie Halladay.

