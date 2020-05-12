Quantcast
So many people are panic-buying guns, Trump's DOJ is asking Congress for money to enforce gun control

24 mins ago

On Tuesday, Politico reported that the Justice Department is asking Congress to boost funding to enforce federal gun laws, as panic over coronavirus causes gun sales to surge.

“In recent outreach to Capitol Hill, DOJ made two requests related to the spike in gun purchases, according to two sources with knowledge of those asks,” reported Betsy Woodruff Swan. “First, the department asked for funding to help the FBI hire more staff to keep up with the growing number of background checks and appeal requests going through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). The bureau runs that system, which handles background checks on millions of gun buyers every year.”

“The department also asked for more resources and personnel for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to deal with firearm retrievals and other field work related to delayed denials, according to the two sources,” continued the report.

Although background checks typically take just minutes, there are cases in which the system delays a response for days — and people are generally allowed to purchase the firearm if an answer hasn’t been returned in three days. This is known as the “Charleston loophole,” as it is how white supremacist killer Dylann Roof was able to obtain the gun used in the Charleston church massacre. In theory, federal agents are supposed to confiscate guns from people who obtain weapons before a “delayed denial” — but in practice, stretched law enforcement resources make this difficult.

“The request from the Justice Department indicates it’s preparing for a growing number of such retrievals as gun sales go up,” said the report. “The FBI ran more than 2.9 million background checks in April 2020, the most April background checks since 1999. And in March, it ran a whopping 3.7 million background checks — the most in any month since November 1998, when the FBI launched the NICS program, according to its website.”


Leaked White House data shows infections spiking more than 1,000% in rural areas that backed Trump

3 mins ago

May 12, 2020

A leaked unreleased White House coronavirus task force report showing cases spiking in areas across the country has undercut President Donald Trump's claim that cases are declining across the nation.

"You know, the numbers are coming down very rapidly all throughout the country, by the way," Trump declared at a Monday news conference. "There may be one exception, but all throughout the country, the numbers are coming down rapidly."

Federal judge says he won't close the Flynn case just yet — and wants other parties to submit filings

1 hour ago

May 12, 2020

On Tuesday, federal district judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order that declined to immediately close the case into President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — despite the fact that the Department of Justice has moved to dismiss the case.

Sullivan wrote that "given the current posture of the case," some outside parties may want to file their own friend-of-the-court briefs on the matter, and that he would like to solicit such briefs.

NOW: The judge in Michael Flynn's case issued an order indicating the case isn't over just yet — he writes that "given the current posture of this case," he expects people will want to file amicus (friend-of-court) briefs, and he'll be setting a schedule for that pic.twitter.com/9L7WIK6H9m

