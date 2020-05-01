Quantcast
Connect with us

SoCal blasted for lockdown protest: ‘Huntington Beach has become the Florida of California’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Southern California was the scene of a large, anti-lockdown protest on Friday.

“Large crowds opposing the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home mandate took to the streets of downtown Huntington Beach Friday, a day after the governor closed Orange County beaches and drew frustration and criticism from some residents and city leaders,” The Orange County Register reported Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than a thousand protesters gathered near the Huntington Beach pier shortly before noon. The tightly packed crowd, with most people not wearing protective masks, repeatedly chanted ‘U.S.A.’ as they waited for the demonstration to begin,” the newspaper noted.

The protesters were blasted online, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How profit and incompetence delayed N95 masks while people died at the VA

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Before embarking on a 36-hour tour through an underground of contractors and middlemen trying to make a buck on the nation’s desperate need for masks, entrepreneur Robert Stewart Jr. offered an unusual caveat.

“I’m talking with you against the advice of my attorney,” the man in the shiny gray suit, an American Flag button with the word “VETERAN” pinned to his blazer, said as we boarded a private jet Saturday from the executive wing at Dulles International Airport.

It remains a mystery why the CEO of Federal Government Experts LLC let me observe his frantic effort to find 6 million N95 respirators and the ultimate unraveling of his $34.5 million deal to supply them to the Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, where 20 VA staff have died of COVID-19 while the agency waits for masks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

China’s news services are attacking Mike Pompeo as the ‘enemy of humankind’ after coronavirus lab theory

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On CNN Friday, correspondent David Culver reported that Chinese state media have focused on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a scapegoat for the U.S. coronavirus failure, and for the propagation of the theory that the virus originated in a Chinese research laboratory.

"They are are very strategic in their criticisms, much like President Trump has been in not going directly after President Xi Jinping, instead calling out China as a whole," said Culver. "For China's part, through its state media, it is going not after President Trump, but after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo."

"This week, a near daily CCTV commentary attacks Pompeo for calling out China's mishandling of the coronavirus," said Culver. "One saying he is turning himself into the 'enemy of humankind' by 'spreading a political virus.' On Thursday, the People's Daily, the official newspaper for China's Communist Party, ran an editorial saying Pompeo's rhetoric makes the U.S. look like it's dealing with a 'colossal moral deficit.' Government-controlled Xinhua tweeted an animation portraying the U.S. as hypocritical. In the shadows of the coronavirus outbreak, the war of words is creating a deepening rift between the U.S. and China."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in three weeks — dispelling rumors of his death: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

According to the Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, South Korea, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks.

(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days https://t.co/hr4x7meB8Y

— Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) May 1, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image