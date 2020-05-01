SoCal blasted for lockdown protest: ‘Huntington Beach has become the Florida of California’

Southern California was the scene of a large, anti-lockdown protest on Friday.

“Large crowds opposing the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home mandate took to the streets of downtown Huntington Beach Friday, a day after the governor closed Orange County beaches and drew frustration and criticism from some residents and city leaders,” The Orange County Register reported Friday.

“More than a thousand protesters gathered near the Huntington Beach pier shortly before noon. The tightly packed crowd, with most people not wearing protective masks, repeatedly chanted ‘U.S.A.’ as they waited for the demonstration to begin,” the newspaper noted.

The protesters were blasted online, here’s some of what people were saying:

Police & sheriff's deputies on horseback, on foot & on motorcycles blocking protesters out of the street in front of the Huntington Beach Pier. THOUSANDS have gathered to rally against Governor Newsom's closure of Orange County beaches. #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/sQl6vjJOmM — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 1, 2020

Huntington Beach has become the Florida of California 🤦🏻‍♀️ we don’t claim them. pic.twitter.com/IKRjIg55f6 — Curtis (@yarsitruc) May 1, 2020

INSANE people at Huntington Beach, California protesting against closing Orange County beaches to limit the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

I guess fun at the beach is more important than human lives. SAD. pic.twitter.com/d7KfhGUwPZ — 👽 McSpocky™ 🔄🌊 #VoteBlue2020 #Biden2020 (@mcspocky) May 1, 2020

Side by side view of Governor Newsom’s updates on the Coronavirus response and then the live view of the protest in Huntington Beach, Ca (Orange County). My county is a damn embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/KGEDypOlFY — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) May 1, 2020

Huntington Beach is the Michigan of Floriduhs pic.twitter.com/3qZuRiBISu — Zinns’s Gh0st 🦺🔥 (@Zinnsgh0st) May 1, 2020

Huntington Beach needs to be unincorporated and turned back into marshy wetlands for birds and fish after quarantine ends https://t.co/vBUvyjaMlQ — 🌴🕊 Stefan BC 🌹🏴 (@Stefan_BC) May 1, 2020

I can't imagine anything more privileged than protesting that the beach isn't open during a fucking pandemic. Welcome to Huntington Beach. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 1, 2020

Live from Huntington Beach, California. We have ALL been shut in for weeks to protect each other from #COVID Please go home. This is heartbreaking to watch people behaving so selfishly. #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/Qpg6Z4kOM5 — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 1, 2020

