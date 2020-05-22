Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi say they ‘forgive’ his killers
Riyadh (AFP) – The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday they “forgive” the killers of their father, an announcement analysts said effectively grants clemency to five convicted people on death row.Khashoggi — a royal family insider turned critic — was killed and dismembered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.His family’s pardon could spare the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the murder in a December court ruling that exonerated two top a…
Third suspect arrested in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
Washington (AFP) - Investigators in the southern US state of Georgia on Thursday arrested a man who filmed the fatal shooting of an unarmed black jogger, a case that has sparked nationwide outrage.William Bryan Jr, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment in connection with the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.No further details were given, but a press conference was scheduled for Friday.Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 as he ran on a sunny day in a residential neighborhood in the town of Brunswick. Two white men -- retired poli... (more…)
Trump’s praise of an anti-Semite’s ‘good bloodlines’ triggers furious backlash
President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.
Henry Ford gave America the Model T, mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.
GOP lawmaker fact-checked on not wearing a face covering: ‘Oxygen masks are not the same’
One Arizona state lawmaker said she's not wearing protective equipment because she's reviewed the scientific literature and believes it could harm her health.
"I have 17 pre-COVID scientific, peer-reviewed studies/references that detail the health risks of prolonged wearing of face masks," Republican state Rep. Kelly Townsend posted on Twitter. "Therefore, I will not be wearing one today."
"Mask-wearers should have nothing to worry about, if they work," she added, with the hashtag #MyBodyMyChoice and a picture of printer paper.
https://twitter.com/KellyTownsend11/status/1262782877181202433