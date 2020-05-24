South Carolina beachgoer demands Asian-American CNN reporter ‘get out of his country’
A CNN reporter faced intolerance over her face mask and ethnicity at beaches in the South over the weekend.
CNN’s Natasha Chen said that she was interviewing the mayor of Tybee Island on Saturday when she was jeered for wearing a face covering.
“Somebody saw us and the mayor and I were both wearing masks and they yelled at us to take them off,” Chen recalled on Sunday. “Somebody claimed that sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
In a subsequent report, Chen revealed that she had also been harassed while working in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“Within the past hour, there was a person who was not happy with what we were covering,” Chen said. “We’ve been talking to people — who have all been really nice, by the way — talking to us about how they’re social distancing, what they’re seeing with the crowds on the beach, but this person didn’t like it.”
“In addition to shouting at us while I had a mask on, he said to me to get out of his country with an expletive and that I was responsible for this, referring to my ethnicity,” she added. “So, that wasn’t nice.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
South Carolina beachgoer demands Asian-American CNN reporter ‘get out of his country’
A CNN reporter faced intolerance over her face mask and ethnicity at beaches in the South over the weekend.
CNN's Natasha Chen said that she was interviewing the mayor of Tybee Island on Saturday when she was jeered for wearing a face covering.
"Somebody saw us and the mayor and I were both wearing masks and they yelled at us to take them off," Chen recalled on Sunday. "Somebody claimed that sunlight is the best disinfectant."
In a subsequent report, Chen revealed that she had also been harassed while working in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"Within the past hour, there was a person who was not happy with what we were covering," Chen said. "We've been talking to people -- who have all been really nice, by the way -- talking to us about how they're social distancing, what they're seeing with the crowds on the beach, but this person didn't like it."
Breaking Banner
Priest schools Trump for assuming he wasn’t doing ‘essential work’ before
President Donald Trump signed an executive order that proclaimed that all churches were required to open as essential businesses, whether they wanted to or not. It prompted one priest to explain that he's been working the whole time in ways that ensure the safety of those who need his blessings and prayers.
Speaking to CNN Sunday, Father Edward Beck explained that opening churches for massive congregations doesn't make people more likely to practice their faith than they should have been under quarantine.
Breaking Banner
Trump economic adviser: ‘Our human capital stock is ready to get back to work’
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Sunday said that workers -- who he referred to as "human capital stock" -- are "ready to get back to work" during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview on CNN, host Dana Bash asked Hassett if unemployment could be in double digits when President Donald Trump faces re-election in November.
"Yes, I do," Hassett replied. "But I think all the signs of economic recovery are going to be raging everywhere and the only thing we're going to be really debating as economists is are we going to get back to where we were or is it going to be kind of a long haul to get there?"