Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Staggeringly cruel’: With 36 million newly out of work, Trump says he’s willing to let boosted unemployment benefits expire

Published

9 mins ago

on

“This is the worst economic crisis in 100 years and Donald Trump is doubling down on Herbert Hoover’s economic playbook and pushing workers to risk their health for his political benefit.”

President Donald Trump told Republican senators during a private lunch Tuesday that he is willing to let expanded unemployment benefits expire at the end of July, a decision that would massively slash the incomes of tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the emergency UI top-up isn’t extended, unemployed workers will effectively get a pay cut of 50-75% overnight.”
—Ernie Tedeschi, former Treasury Department economist

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the president “privately expressed opposition to extending a weekly $600 boost in unemployment insurance for laid-off workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to three officials familiar with his remarks.”

House Democrats passed legislation last week that would extend the beefed-up unemployment benefits through January of 2021 as experts and government officials—including Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell—warn the U.S. unemployment rate could soon reach 25%. The unemployment insurance boost under the CARES Act is set to expire on July 31, even as many people have yet to receive their first check.

“With nearly 1 in 5 Americans out of work, Donald Trump’s plan is to cut off the boost to unemployment benefits and shower his wealthy buddies with more tax cuts,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the architects of the unemployment insurance expansion, told HuffPost. “This is the worst economic crisis in 100 years and Donald Trump is doubling down on Herbert Hoover’s economic playbook and pushing workers to risk their health for his political benefit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)—who declared earlier this month that Congress will only extend the boosted unemployment insurance “over our dead bodies”—said after the private lunch that Trump believes the benefits are “hurting the economic recovery.” Graham was one of several Republican senators who opposed the initial expansion of unemployment benefits as too generous.

An analysis released last week by the Hamilton Project, an initiative of the Brookings Institution, found that expanded unemployment benefits offset “roughly half of lost wages and salaries in April.” Unemployment insurance has “been essential to families, and is vital for keeping the economy from cratering further,” the authors of the analysis noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernie Tedeschi, a former Treasury Department economist, estimated that “come July 31, if the emergency UI top-up isn’t extended, unemployed workers will effectively get a pay cut of 50-75% overnight.”

“It’s increasingly looking like there won’t be enough labor demand to hire them all back at that point,” Tedeschi tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest Labor Department statistics showed that more than 36 million people in the U.S. have filed jobless claims since mid-March as mass layoffs continue in the absence of government action to keep workers on company payrolls. Despite the grim numbers, the Post‘s Jeff Stein reported Tuesday that the White House is “predicting a swift economic recovery” as it resists additional efforts to provide relief to frontline workers and the unemployed.

On top of rejecting an extension of enhanced unemployment insurance, Trump last month publicly voiced opposition to another round of direct stimulus payments, instead advocating a cut to the tax that funds Social Security and Medicare.

As the Trump administration pushes states to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department is encouraging states to help employers report workers who refuse to return to their jobs out of fear of contracting Covid-19. The Labor Department said on its website that “general concern” about coronavirus infection is not sufficient grounds to refuse work and still receive unemployment benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Wyden and nearly two dozen other Senate Democrats sent a letter to Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia demanding that the department “make clear that individuals cannot be forced to choose between keeping their income and putting their lives in danger.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘An issue with makeup?’ MSNBC’s Mika struggles to make sense of Trump’s refusal to wear a mask

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tried to make sense of President Donald Trump's refusal to wear a mask.

The president wouldn't commit to wearing a face covering during a tour Wednesday of a Ford plant in Michigan, which the manufacturer requires inside its facilities as a safety precaution, and the "Morning Joe" co-host was puzzled.

"I just -- what -- what is the deal with not wearing a mask?" Brzezinski said. "I mean, it is so basic and, I mean -- is it an issue with makeup or his appearance? I'm -- I'm just confused because it is such a clear guideline to protect others, and also for the president it would be a chance to really be an example of safe practices."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to cut off funds to Michigan after it sends out ‘illegal’ absentee ballots

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday uncorked an angry Twitter rant against Michigan for sending out absentee ballots to its state's voters.

"Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election," the president wrote. "This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!"

Trump's angry rant came after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced this week that all registered voters in Michigan would receive ballots through the mail this year that they could send in to avoid having to go to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham caves to pressure from Trump

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will seek unusually broad powers to subpoena over any individual named in the Department of Justice’s internal review of a secret FBI surveillance warrant over a former staffer of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Graham, who said he will call the vote June 4, on Tuesday received the public backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“Senate Republicans are taking steps to issue new subpoenas to a wide variety of Obama administration officials . . . The American people deserve answers about how such abuses could happen, and we intend to get those answers,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image