‘Startling’: Columnist fears Trump’s ‘disastrous’ coronavirus response is a sign that chaos is now the ‘permanent order’

Published

1 min ago

on

Farhad Manjoo has long considered himself to be an optimist, but thanks to President’s Trump time in office, that quality has started to wane. Writing in The New York Times this Wednesday, Manjoo says that despite a period of hope that Democrats seemed to making inroads against Trump’s policies, that all lost now thanks to the coronavirus.

“The coronavirus and our disastrous national response to it has smashed optimists like me in the head. If there is a silver lining, we’ll have to work hard to find it,” he writes.

It’s not just the fact that almost 100,000 Americans have died from the virus so far, that the federal government bungled its response, or that global cooperation during the pandemic.

“It is all these things and something more fundamental: a startling lack of leadership on identifying the worst consequences of this crisis and marshaling a united front against them,” Manjoo writes. “Indeed, division and chaos might now be the permanent order of the day.”

Read his full op-ed over at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
WATCH: Kamala Harris goes off on GOP chair for pushing Hunter Biden subpoena instead of conducting COVID-19 oversight

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday blasted Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, for holding a vote to subpoena documents related to Hunter Biden amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today's agenda reveals a lot about the Senate majority's priorities, sadly," Harris said during a committee hearing. "There are literally matters of life and death waiting for our committee's attention. But instead, this committee is doing the president's personal bidding."

The committee later voted along partisan lines to authorize Johnson to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a public relations firm that represented Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board.

Donald Trump Jr joins dad's feud against Morning Joe hosts as president continues hurling murder accusations

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. joined his father's feud against MSNBC's co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

The president again accused the "Morning Joe" host of murdering a former congressional staffer who died on the job in 2001, and Brzezinski fired back on the show and on Twitter.

“He’s once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets,” said Brzezinski, who married Scarborough in 2018. “That’s sick, Donald -- you are a sick person."

Kayleigh McEnany: 'It doesn't matter' when people call me a liar because 'I stand as a Christian woman'

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week brushed aside criticism of her past statements by noting that she is a "Christian woman" who ultimately works for God.

"They are calling you a lot of names out there," CBN's David Brody told McEnany during a recent interview. "You said you will not lie and they are calling you a liar and they're calling you other names: racist and birther and all that type of stuff."

