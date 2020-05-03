State coronavirus cases top 35,000 as South Florida death toll reaches 769
MIAMI — Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday morning confirmed 735 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to more than 35,000.Saturday’s daily total of 35,463 brings the number of newly confirmed cases back under 1,000, which had been a weeklong trend until Friday’s report topped out at 1,038.There were also 50 new deaths announced, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,364 — a bump of four more than the health department had reported on Friday morning. Of those latest deaths, 18 were in South Florida.Nine more people died in Miami-Dade, bringing the c…
