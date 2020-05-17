Quantcast
State Department IG was investigating whether Mike Pompeo forced staff walk his dog and run errands for his wife

4 hours ago

According to an MSNBC news report, the inspector general that President Donald Trump fired, was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly forcing staff to walk his dog, pick up his dry-cleaning, and handle orders from his wife.

According to the New York Times, it puts the spotlight on Pompeo for his use of taxpayer dollars and government resources to fly back and forth to Kansas while he was considering a run for the U.S. Senate. Pompeo also drew criticism for bringing his wife Susan with him on government trips during a government shutdown.

Pompeo was already under investigation for whistleblower complaints saying he forced secret service agents to run errands like getting him takeout or getting their dog from the groomer’s.


